The Best Key Lime Pie in Illinois Might be at a Golf Course
Balls, tees and key lime pie? Who knew you could find this entire combo in one spot in Rockford. We're officially counting down to Christmas, less than ten days until those presents needs to be bought, wrapped and placed under the tree, if you still need a few gifts for the golfers in your life and you like pie, we found your next shopping stop.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee
A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Denise Ellmaker
Denise E. Ellmaker, 69, of Sterling, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on January 11, 1953 in Moline, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Dillon) Stichter. She attended Fenton Grade School and was a 1971 graduate of Erie High School. She married Randy Ellmaker on May 27, 1978 in Fenton.
aroundptown.com
UPDATE: FOUND -Missing Dachshund In Prophetstown
Walter, a dapple dachshund went missing from his yard on Thursday morning in Prophetstown near Eclipse Square. The owners have had no luck finding him. If you see Walter, please call Kris Sikkema at 815-973-2581.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
High cost of homemade Christmas cookies a boon for Machesney Park bakery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays typically mark the peak of the baking season when thousands of Stateline residents turn out dozens of Christmas cookies to celebrate. This year will certainly be no different in terms of the amount cookies baked. But, because prices of the ingredients that go into those cookies have skyrocketed, locals […]
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
The Rockford BBB’s 12 Scams Of Christmas You Should Be Aware Of
That "gonna find out who's naughty and nice" line from Santa Claus Is Coming To Town is meant to describe Jolly Old St. Nicholas, but it could just as easily describe the efforts put forth by the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Rockford's BBB has put...
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
aroundptown.com
St. Catherine Blood Drive January 9th
The ImpactLife organization will hold a blood drive on Monday, January 9th from 2:30- 6:30 at St. Catherine Church in Prophetstown. The donor bus will be located in the parking lot at 308 E. Third St. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Peggy Mosher at 815.499.7231 or...
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
autodealertodaymagazine.com
Stellantis to Shutter Illinois Plant Indefinitely
Stellantis announced plans to shutter its Illinois plant in February citing increasing costs in the electric vehicle as the reason, reported the automaker in a statement. The move, part of a strategy to “stabilize production” and “improve efficiency” at the automaker’s North American facilities, will affect 1,350 employees who will be indefinitely laid off, the company noted.
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
WIFR
Roscoe Founders Park vision inches closer to reality
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert and Hannah Cross were the first non-native people to live in Roscoe nearly two centuries ago. Now their legacy will live on with a 17-acre project for Founders Park. The cross family lived on Hononegah Rd. in Roscoe when they moved to the area in...
Rockford group helps residents with pet costs during holiday season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa will soon visit all the good children this year, but he will be visiting a few pets first. The non-profit “C.A.R.E for P.E.T.S” began their annual holiday “Secret Santa Paws.” It is all about helping neighbors care for pets, as its holiday initiative works to help people keep pets in […]
