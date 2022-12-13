ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

97ZOK

The Best Key Lime Pie in Illinois Might be at a Golf Course

Balls, tees and key lime pie? Who knew you could find this entire combo in one spot in Rockford. We're officially counting down to Christmas, less than ten days until those presents needs to be bought, wrapped and placed under the tree, if you still need a few gifts for the golfers in your life and you like pie, we found your next shopping stop.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
Mike Berry

Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee

A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
KEWANEE, IL
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Denise Ellmaker

Denise E. Ellmaker, 69, of Sterling, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on January 11, 1953 in Moline, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Dillon) Stichter. She attended Fenton Grade School and was a 1971 graduate of Erie High School. She married Randy Ellmaker on May 27, 1978 in Fenton.
STERLING, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL

Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
ROCHELLE, IL
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

St. Catherine Blood Drive January 9th

The ImpactLife organization will hold a blood drive on Monday, January 9th from 2:30- 6:30 at St. Catherine Church in Prophetstown. The donor bus will be located in the parking lot at 308 E. Third St. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Peggy Mosher at 815.499.7231 or...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
97ZOK

One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois

Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
ILLINOIS STATE
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Stellantis to Shutter Illinois Plant Indefinitely

Stellantis announced plans to shutter its Illinois plant in February citing increasing costs in the electric vehicle as the reason, reported the automaker in a statement. The move, part of a strategy to “stabilize production” and “improve efficiency” at the automaker’s North American facilities, will affect 1,350 employees who will be indefinitely laid off, the company noted.
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Roscoe Founders Park vision inches closer to reality

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert and Hannah Cross were the first non-native people to live in Roscoe nearly two centuries ago. Now their legacy will live on with a 17-acre project for Founders Park. The cross family lived on Hononegah Rd. in Roscoe when they moved to the area in...
ROSCOE, IL

