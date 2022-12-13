ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Former teacher gets jail for touching students

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oj4bo_0jh9ypBk00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Forest Hills teacher who was accused of groping two students will serve jail time and probation.

John Moglia, 57, of Lowell, was sentenced Nov. 28 to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

Moglia pleaded no contest in August to aggravated assault. The original criminal sexual conduct charges against him were dismissed.

Two former students alleged Moglia, a yearbook and art teacher, touched them inappropriately during the 2019 school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Former WMU football player being charged with assault after incident near campus in October

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson is being charged with two counts of assault and battery. According to WOOD-TV 8, court records show the 23-year-old running back Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened October 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bank fraud. Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, fraudulently obtained approximately $170,000 in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Officials say VanderMolen fabricated a company called Breakout Strategies Corporation to receive the loans. VanderMolen submitted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy