Former teacher gets jail for touching students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Forest Hills teacher who was accused of groping two students will serve jail time and probation.

John Moglia, 57, of Lowell, was sentenced Nov. 28 to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

Moglia pleaded no contest in August to aggravated assault. The original criminal sexual conduct charges against him were dismissed.

Two former students alleged Moglia, a yearbook and art teacher, touched them inappropriately during the 2019 school year.

