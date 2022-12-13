NWA man charged with 20 child pornography counts pleads not guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas man that was arrested after an investigation found that he allegedly possessed nearly 600 pieces of illegal child sexual assault material has entered a plea of not guilty.

Kevin Don Lewis, 41, appeared in Benton County Circuit Court on December 8 and entered a plea of not guilty to 20 counts of distributing, possession, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He also faces an additional felony charge as a habitual offender.

According to court documents, several electronic devices of his were seized in connection with his arrest for possession of controlled substances on May 5. Investigators received a Digital Forensic Examination Report and a variety of evidence files from the Bentonville PD on September 23.

The forensic report stated that 597 CSAM images and videos were found on his devices, with 531 of them meeting federal categorization guidelines.

Lewis received and sent child pornography images and videos, as well as Child Erotica material, over the course of several months. The content of the conversations clearly conveyed that the user was actively seeking CSAM from other parties and was also exchanging CSAM with several individuals. Probable cause affidavit for Kevin Don Lewis, Benton County Circuit Court, October 12

A criminal history check found that Lewis had prior arrests and/or convictions for:

Possession of a controlled substance, ten counts

Criminal use of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a firearm by certain persons

Possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts

Theft by receiving

Possession with purpose to deliver

Failure to pay fines or costs, two counts

DWI, two counts

Driving while license is suspended or revoked, six counts

Failure to appear, four counts

Lewis has an omnibus hearing scheduled for January 23. The court also ordered the suspect to have no unsupervised contact with any minor.

