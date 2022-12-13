Read full article on original website
SC teen arrested for giving marijuana edible to student who became unresponsive at school, sheriff says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate teen is facing charges after giving another student a marijuana edible causing that student to become unresponsive, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a school in Newberry County on Dec. 12 about a student who was...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a bank robbery suspect was arrested quickly on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Regions Bank on South Pine Street around 1:15 p.m. According to employees, a suspect entered the bank wearing all black with a red mask over his face and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
Police looking for 3 accused of stealing almost $8,000 worth of glasses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help identifying three suspects wanted in connection to a theft at Lens Crafters. Police said on Dec. 11, the three suspects stole over over $7,800 worth of glasses and left in a newer model BMW with what appears to be a dealer tag.
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
Troopers looking for driver accused of driving into 3 people in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people early Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:13 a.m. along Knighton Chapel Road. According to troopers, the driver was driving south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen...
Man shot dead at Upstate apartment complex in Greenwood County, deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead at an apartment complex, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Parkland Place Road. The victim was identified...
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
Troopers search for suspect after striking three pedestrians with vehicle in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run in Laurens County. Troopers say that the incident happened on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m. on Knighton Chapel Road. According to troopers, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road when it struck three pedestrians that...
Man arrested for having rifle on Interstate in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department arrested a man for having a rifle on the Interstate on Monday.
Rutherford County Arrests After Fleeing Deputies
Rutherford County -- December 14, 2022: In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10th, 2022, Deputy Dylan Chapman, Deputy Jonathan Clayton,. and Deputy Caleb Buitron of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office were conducting a routine patrol in the Harris Community. Deputy Chapman, while on patrol on US 221 South, attempted to pull over a motorcycle operated by Joshua Freeman, 31, of Forest City, for a number of registration and traffic offenses. The driver ignored the Deputies' orders to pull over and instead led them on a chase. The motorist proceeded south on 221 into South Carolina and eventually stopped at Dove Ridge Lane. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. The driver was captured by the sheriff's deputies. When he was finally apprehended, deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took him to the detention facility. After Joshua Freeman is extradited back to North Carolina, he will be served with the following warrants:
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Ann Gosnell, a 62-year-old who went missing on December 13, 2022. Deputies said Gosnell was last seen along Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta, SC, at around 8:00 a.m. They added that she...
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
Woman killed during shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
Two people were charged after a shooting left a woman dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
Troopers still looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Greenville. According to troopers, on Nov. 19 at approximately 7 a.m., a driver in an unknown vehicle was heading north on...
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
