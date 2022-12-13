ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a bank robbery suspect was arrested quickly on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Regions Bank on South Pine Street around 1:15 p.m. According to employees, a suspect entered the bank wearing all black with a red mask over his face and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford County Arrests After Fleeing Deputies

Rutherford County -- December 14, 2022: In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10th, 2022, Deputy Dylan Chapman, Deputy Jonathan Clayton,. and Deputy Caleb Buitron of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office were conducting a routine patrol in the Harris Community. Deputy Chapman, while on patrol on US 221 South, attempted to pull over a motorcycle operated by Joshua Freeman, 31, of Forest City, for a number of registration and traffic offenses. The driver ignored the Deputies' orders to pull over and instead led them on a chase. The motorist proceeded south on 221 into South Carolina and eventually stopped at Dove Ridge Lane. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. The driver was captured by the sheriff's deputies. When he was finally apprehended, deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took him to the detention facility. After Joshua Freeman is extradited back to North Carolina, he will be served with the following warrants:
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Ann Gosnell, a 62-year-old who went missing on December 13, 2022. Deputies said Gosnell was last seen along Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta, SC, at around 8:00 a.m. They added that she...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
EASLEY, SC

