Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
scvnews.com
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
scvnews.com
The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar
The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open. Next year continues to build on the safety and success of 2022 to host 9 Family Weekend Programs, 7 Summer Camp Sessions, 2 Family Day events, and another great Holiday Gathering to celebrate The Painted Turtle family.
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 22 additional deaths and 3,192 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,390, county case totals to 3,595,218 cases and Santa...
fox10phoenix.com
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park welcomes 4 sets of twins born hours apart
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - 'Tis the season… for twins? It looks that way at one hospital in Baldwin Park. Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center welcomed four sets of twins last Wednesday, born just hours apart. Thuy Nguyen Le, of Monterey Park, was the first mother to give birth...
Eater
For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach
At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
Santa Clarita Radio
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock
Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: Report shows only a third of rooms at Cecil Hotel are occupied
LOS ANGELES - On her first day in office as mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in Los Angeles. Now less than a week into her term, concerns are growing over how a hotel for the unhoused is being used. In December 2021, the infamous Cecil Hotel...
Santa Clarita, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Clarita. The Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita soccer team will have a game with Saugus High School on December 15, 2022, 15:15:00.
Amazon Employee Assaulted In Valencia
Deputies are investigating after four suspects allegedly assaulted an Amazon employee in Valencia Wednesday. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of an assault near the Starbucks on the 28100 block of The Old Road in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “(It was) reported four male Hispanic ...
scvnews.com
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County. The Augmented Winter Shelter Program is operated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in partnership with 211 LA County. Anyone who dials the Winter Shelter hotline at 1-800-548-6047 will be connected to a specialist who will identify and reserve a bed at the closest winter shelter site.
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
Sfvbj.com
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
City Council votes to open winter shelter at Community Hospital
After being delayed while the city worked to secure a site, the winter shelter is set to open this week to help protect homeless residents from cold weather. The post City Council votes to open winter shelter at Community Hospital appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
It Appears a New Pizza Establishment Is Coming to Jefferson Boulevard
Pizza Please will soon take over Rance’s Chicago Pizza according to a liquor license filed with The State of California
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
