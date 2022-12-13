ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar

The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open. Next year continues to build on the safety and success of 2022 to host 9 Family Weekend Programs, 7 Summer Camp Sessions, 2 Family Day events, and another great Holiday Gathering to celebrate The Painted Turtle family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach

At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Amazon Employee Assaulted In Valencia

Deputies are investigating after four suspects allegedly assaulted an Amazon employee in Valencia Wednesday.  Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of an assault near the Starbucks on the 28100 block of The Old Road in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “(It was) reported four male Hispanic ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program

Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County. The Augmented Winter Shelter Program is operated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in partnership with 211 LA County. Anyone who dials the Winter Shelter hotline at 1-800-548-6047 will be connected to a specialist who will identify and reserve a bed at the closest winter shelter site.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
Sfvbj.com

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy