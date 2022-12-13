Florida vs. Oregon State Prediction and Odds for Las Vegas Bowl (How to Bet Bowl Game Without Anthony Richardson?)

Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Will Anderson Jr. doing what no Tide player has ever done
Alabama Football has had so many great teams, coaches and players, it is always impressive when another record is added to a long list of superlatives. When a new Alabama Crimson Tide record was added this week, it was stunning. The NCAA recognizes only five organizations that select All-American teams....
Alabama Football: Wide Receiver room loses another one
With the announcement of freshman Aaron Anderson’s intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Alabama football has now lost four wide receivers to the portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Aaron Anderson came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star in the 2022 class, but hardly saw the field...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Xavier vs. Georgetown Prediction and Odds for Friday, December 16th (Fade Xavier on Road)
Xavier and Georgetown tip off Big East play on Friday night in Washington D.C. The Musketeers have been revitalized under head coach Sean Miller, who has returned to the sidelines after being dismissed from Arizona a few years ago. Xavier is 8-3 with wins over the likes of Florida and West Virginia. Now, they will look to get off to a strong start in league play against a lowly Georgetown team that is 5-6 on the year and went winless in Big East play last season.
Dolphins must buck major history to beat Bills in cold
The Miami Dolphins aren’t only facing the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. They’ll also be facing harsh elements and some serious history. Nobody from Miami wants to see snow or jackets. The Dolphins are no exception. For the Miami Dolphins, Saturday night will have them seeing plenty when...
Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Friday, December 16)
Friday is always an interesting night in college hoops, typically functioning as the calm before a 200-plus game storm that is a winter Saturday at the collegiate level. This Friday is no different, with one true marquee game between a suddenly free-falling Creighton traveling to take on Marquette in each team’s Big East debut. Elsewhere on the card, Xavier also tips off Big East play on the road against lowly Georgetown.
