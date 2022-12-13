ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Larry Brown Sports

Aqib Talib sued over fatal shooting at youth football game

Aqib Talib has been named in a lawsuit stemming from the incident in which his brother allegedly shot and killed a man back in August. Talib, his older brother Yaqub and Big XII Sports League and Family Services were all named in a lawsuit that was filed Tuesday by the family of Michael Hickmon. The... The post Aqib Talib sued over fatal shooting at youth football game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
