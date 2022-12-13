ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

VIA, H-E-B to provide free transportation to Feast of Sharing event

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit and H-E-B have partnered to provide free transportation for the Feast of Sharing event at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Dec. 22. The transportation includes all mainline bus service, VIA Link, or VIAtrans service for registered patrons, according to a news...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

San Marcos Premium Outlets | Best Outlet mall in San Antonio

Hugo Boss, Carter's, Lacoste and Columbia have stores in this mall as well as Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and even the Neiman Marcus department store. The best luxury brands also have stores in San Marcos Premium: Burberry, Gucci and Saint Laurent are some of them and the best of all are their good prices. And if you were left wanting more shops, right next door you can go to the Tanger Outlets San Marcos with stores like Disney Outlet, Old Navy and H&M.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

