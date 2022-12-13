Read full article on original website
SAN ANTONIO – For those looking to get into the Christmas spirit, “A Christmas Carol The Musical” is still playing at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas. Shows are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The musical however ends Sunday,...
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit and H-E-B have partnered to provide free transportation for the Feast of Sharing event at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Dec. 22. The transportation includes all mainline bus service, VIA Link, or VIAtrans service for registered patrons, according to a news...
You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch, but as the story goes, eventually he ends up being one of the nicest around, especially during the holiday season. But before the Grinch's transformation, his distaste for the holidays was immeasurable.
Hugo Boss, Carter's, Lacoste and Columbia have stores in this mall as well as Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and even the Neiman Marcus department store. The best luxury brands also have stores in San Marcos Premium: Burberry, Gucci and Saint Laurent are some of them and the best of all are their good prices. And if you were left wanting more shops, right next door you can go to the Tanger Outlets San Marcos with stores like Disney Outlet, Old Navy and H&M.
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
Play It Again Sports in New Braunfels has a large selection of disc golf accessories. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened recently in New Braunfels providing services, including buying second-hand sports equipment, boutique clothing, guitar repairs and more. 1. Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov....
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family. We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
