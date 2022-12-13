Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Looking for New District Office Space
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Offices for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, currently at the former Cheshire Elementary School, will have to find a new home once its lease expires. After agreeing to a one-year renewal earlier this year, the town has decided not to renew the lease with the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Queries Superintendent on Fumes Evacuation Incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The emergency dismissal of the city's two high schools last month because of floor refinishing fumes was because of a miscommunication, said superintendent of schools. On Tuesday, city councilors expressed displeasure with how the school district handled it, quizzing Superintendent Joseph Curtis on the matter. "My...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock District Plan Looks to Serve Every Student
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — While the numbers continue to show students in the Mount Greylock Regional School District beat the state average in most metrics, the administration is focused on making sure that all of the district's students are thriving. "Part of expanding opportunities is not as much about creating...
townofpittsfield.org
Pittsfield will be a GIG Town
The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow students who walk to school must navigate dangers, say parents
EAST LONGMEADOW – Resident Carolyn Ferros addressed the East Longmeadow School Committee about the safety of students walking to school. Her two children attend Mapleshade School, less than a mile from her home and Ferros said the 0.8-mile walk is dangerous. Ferros said there is no crossing guard at...
spectrumnews1.com
Two candidates announce run for Pittsfield mayor in 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer’s second four-year-term will come to an end next year and two Pittsfield natives who are city council veterans have already confirmed they intend to run. What You Need To Know. The City of Pittsfield's mayoral seat will be on the ballot in...
iBerkshires.com
Construct Closes on Windflower Inn to Expand Workforce Housing
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — To help address the affordable housing shortage, Construct has recently acquired The Windflower Inn, a 20-bedroom, 17-bath multi-building property, just minutes from downtown Great Barrington. The historic 10.5 acres property, built in 1850, at 684 South Egremont Road, will help local businesses find housing for...
Town hall meeting addresses housing conditions in Holyoke
The Tenants Union of western Massachusetts, along with Neighbor to Neighbor held a housing town hall meeting Monday night in Holyoke.
Activists set to attend hearing for Eversource pipeline project Wed.
A proposed Eversource project to update a 70-year-old natural gas pipeline from Longmeadow to Springfield is set for a public comment hearing on Wednesday with a state board deciding on its approval. Plans for the project call for the construction of a new point-of-entry station in Longmeadow, for the installation...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
westernmassnews.com
Former marijuana company employees raise concerns about HEKA growing practices
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two former employees of a local marijuana company reached out to our newsroom, concerned that their growing process may not be safe for the public’s consumption. Those two former employees also told us that they were fired from their jobs this week without reason. Now,...
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke names 50th recipient of Gallivan Award
The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke has named Jenn Voyik-Morrison of East Longmeadow its 2023 Gallivan Award Winner.
PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill
The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year
WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
iBerkshires.com
First Nor'easter of the Season Expected to Drop Foot of Snow
There's a Nor'easter headed our way and cancellations and snow emergencies are piling up here at iBerkshires. The latest weather report is forecasting 6 to 12 inches of snow falling across the region from around 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday at 10 a.m. The storm may also bring rain, sleet and strong winds into the region.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Offer Flu and COVID Vaccines
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —?Berkshire Community College (BCC)?welcomes Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and Community Health Programs (CHP) to campus on?Friday, Dec. 16 from 1:30-3 pm?for free vaccination clinics. BCC is located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield. CHP's mobile health unit, the?"Big Orange Bus,"?will administer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, COVID vaccines...
