Williamstown, MA

iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Looking for New District Office Space

CHESHIRE, Mass. — Offices for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, currently at the former Cheshire Elementary School, will have to find a new home once its lease expires. After agreeing to a one-year renewal earlier this year, the town has decided not to renew the lease with the...
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Queries Superintendent on Fumes Evacuation Incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The emergency dismissal of the city's two high schools last month because of floor refinishing fumes was because of a miscommunication, said superintendent of schools. On Tuesday, city councilors expressed displeasure with how the school district handled it, quizzing Superintendent Joseph Curtis on the matter. "My...
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock District Plan Looks to Serve Every Student

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — While the numbers continue to show students in the Mount Greylock Regional School District beat the state average in most metrics, the administration is focused on making sure that all of the district's students are thriving. "Part of expanding opportunities is not as much about creating...
townofpittsfield.org

Pittsfield will be a GIG Town

The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
spectrumnews1.com

Two candidates announce run for Pittsfield mayor in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer’s second four-year-term will come to an end next year and two Pittsfield natives who are city council veterans have already confirmed they intend to run. What You Need To Know. The City of Pittsfield's mayoral seat will be on the ballot in...
iBerkshires.com

Construct Closes on Windflower Inn to Expand Workforce Housing

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — To help address the affordable housing shortage, Construct has recently acquired The Windflower Inn, a 20-bedroom, 17-bath multi-building property, just minutes from downtown Great Barrington. The historic 10.5 acres property, built in 1850, at 684 South Egremont Road, will help local businesses find housing for...
iBerkshires.com

North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
VTDigger

PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill

The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
MassLive.com

Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year

WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
iBerkshires.com

First Nor'easter of the Season Expected to Drop Foot of Snow

There's a Nor'easter headed our way and cancellations and snow emergencies are piling up here at iBerkshires. The latest weather report is forecasting 6 to 12 inches of snow falling across the region from around 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday at 10 a.m. The storm may also bring rain, sleet and strong winds into the region.
WBEC AM

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
iBerkshires.com

BCC to Offer Flu and COVID Vaccines

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —?Berkshire Community College (BCC)?welcomes Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and Community Health Programs (CHP) to campus on?Friday, Dec. 16 from 1:30-3 pm?for free vaccination clinics. BCC is located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield. CHP's mobile health unit, the?"Big Orange Bus,"?will administer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, COVID vaccines...
