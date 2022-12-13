NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.

