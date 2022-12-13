ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$$105,337.20 - $130,870.80 annual. The Beverly Hills Fire Department is charged with the preservation of life and property within the Beverly Hills community. The dedicated men and women of the Beverly Hills Fire Department protect approximately 34,000 residents and an estimated 150,000-200,000 daily visitors in a 5.7 square mile area. Highly-trained and properly equipped firefighters respond to fires, rescues, medical emergencies, chemical releases, and natural disasters. The Beverly Hills Fire Department operates the city's three fire stations and responds to over 7,000 incidents per year. The Fire Department’s reputation for exemplary service is underscored by its Class I rating from the Insurance Services Office, an elite distinction carried by only a few fire departments in the nation.
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
'I didn’t think. I just reacted'

Baltimore County, Maryland, Firefighter Megan Warfield, at nine months pregnant, was returning from the second annual golf tournament in her late father’s honor with her mother, when they became involved in a three-car crash. Warfield’s family had started the John J. Heath Jr. Foundation in her father’s name to...
Sadness: My enduring Sandy Hook emotion

10 years later, we continue to grieve, reflect on the power of resilience, and appreciate our first responders — It has been 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Now, as then, the emotion that engulfs me is sadness. On the evening of...
