$$105,337.20 - $130,870.80 annual. The Beverly Hills Fire Department is charged with the preservation of life and property within the Beverly Hills community. The dedicated men and women of the Beverly Hills Fire Department protect approximately 34,000 residents and an estimated 150,000-200,000 daily visitors in a 5.7 square mile area. Highly-trained and properly equipped firefighters respond to fires, rescues, medical emergencies, chemical releases, and natural disasters. The Beverly Hills Fire Department operates the city's three fire stations and responds to over 7,000 incidents per year. The Fire Department’s reputation for exemplary service is underscored by its Class I rating from the Insurance Services Office, an elite distinction carried by only a few fire departments in the nation.

