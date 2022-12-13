Team - Owners: Keith & Kate Melnick. Builder: John & Steve Segerson, Pam Brennan, Segerson Builders. The Westport Green Building Award for Achievement in Sustainable Design and Construction recognizes residential and commercial projects that make, or have made, significant contributions to sustainability and Westport’s future as a Net Zero Community. This award is a collaboration between the Town of Westport and Sustainable Westport and it acknowledges noteworthy accomplishments that add benefit to the Westport community. 24 Owenoke Park is a stellar example of what is possible with sustainable design and construction in a residential project.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO