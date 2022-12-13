ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald begins announcing fall All-County, players and coaches of the year this week

By Andre Fernandez
The Miami Herald will begin releasing its All-County teams as well as its players and coaches of the year on a weekly basis in as part of its daily sections beginning this Thursday in print and online at miamiherald.com/high-school .

First up, the release of its Miami-Dade County girls’ volleyball and cross-country teams as well as the players and coaches of the year in those respective sports. The Broward County version of these sports will then be published next week and the rest of the fall sports winners concluding with football will follow until late January.

The Miami Herald is planning to publish its winter and spring sports winners and All-County teams in the same manner. At the end of the entire high school season, the Herald will once again announce its overall athletes and coaches of the year, its All-Sports Awards recognizing the top athletic programs in each county, as well as its recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Awards and the Leo Suarez/Walter Krietsch Courage Awards.

FOOTBALL AWARD

The annual CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Presentation, honoring the top high school football player in South Florida, will air Wednesday night at 7:30. The finalists this year are Miami Central’s Rueben Bain, Plantation American Heritage’s Brandon Inniss, Miami Edison’s Nathaniel Joseph and Chaminade-Madonna’s Edwin Joseph.

