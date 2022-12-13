Read full article on original website
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
BBC
Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes
A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
The military authorities in Burkina Faso have summoned Ghana's ambassador after its neighbour alleged it had hired a Russian mercenary group. Wagner Group's presence was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring Mali...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game
Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
BBC
Bryony Cleall struggled to afford rent when Wasps were put into administration
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Sunday, 18 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. England prop Bryony Cleall found herself unexpectedly "struggling to afford rent" as Wasps were put into administration earlier this year. Wasps women maintained their place...
BBC
Oli McBurnie: Footballer's relief after being cleared of assault
A footballer says he is "over the moon" after he was cleared of assaulting a fan who invaded the pitch following a play-off match. Oli McBurnie had denied stamping on Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley, who went on to the pitch after his side beat Sheffield United on penalties on 17 May.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Ramos, Nkunku, Vlahovic, Moukoko, Gakpo, Ounahi, Felix
Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica's Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive in January. (ESPN) Chelsea are not looking to bring forward their plans to sign France striker...
BBC
Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.
