Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
Golden Retriever Who Loves Starbucks' 'Pup Cups' Wins Pet of the Week
Riley the Golden Retriever loves playing fetch and going to Starbucks.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
News On 6
Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident
Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
Why pet parents are moving to home-cooked dog food
Since 1860, dog food has been commercially available for those who wished to have others take the time necessary to cook food for their canine companions. Beginning as a mix of wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, the recipe started a trend that would see various companies develop recipes known as biscuits or kibble for dogs. In the first quarter of the 20th Century, canned dog food made its entry into this market.
Can You Spot the Cat in This Sea of Owls?
You'll need some serious owl eyes to solve this hidden image brainteaser by Gergely “Dudolf” Dudás.
Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
The “pandemic pet” boom that captured headlines and the public imagination may have been more anecdote than fact, at least for the animal rescue community: Dog and cat adoptions actually declined in 2020. But the post-pandemic shelter crisis of 2022 looks very real. Shelters around the nation are packed to furry capacity. Animal rescues are…
TODAY.com
Veterinarian breaks down pet holiday hazards to avoid
From holiday ornaments to plants and treats, there are plenty of dangers that can be hazardous to pets. Veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete shares ways to keep your furry friends safe this season.Dec. 8, 2022.
How to Potty Train Your Dog in 48-Hours!
Teaching your furry friend where to use the bathroom is one of the biggest challenges of being a pet owner. Many animals end up abused or in shelters because they can’t master the feat. (Shelly Graves, Top Dog Tips 2018) Relax; it’s not as hard as you think. You only need two days to commit to your pet, a leash, some tasty treats, and a ton of patience. I have raised more dogs than children and I have come to find this strategy to be successful one.
Pet owner has 13 golden retrievers: 'Happiness is an understatement'
A North Texas man has 13 golden retrievers after two of his dogs had a new litter of puppies. He said the maintenance is hard but the happiness it brings him is unmatched.
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Growl When I Pet Him?
Why does my dog growl when I pet him? Nothing makes me feel worse than being growled at by my dog when I’m trying to show him some affection. I instantly worry that he’s in pain, or even that he might hate me! But, there are actually tons of reasons that can explain this behavior. So, if you’ve found yourself in this position and are feeling pretty rubbish about it, learning why it happens can put your mind at ease. Read on to learn why your dog might be feeling grouchy, and how you can fix this behavior and identify any more serious issues.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Chihuahua Harness, Chosen By a Vet (December 2022 Reviews)
Chihuahuas are small, energetic dogs that need a harness that fits well and provides the right amount of support. Our veterinary advisor, practicing and licensed veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Coates, has selected the best harness for Chihuahuas based on fit, comfort, and durability. The Best Chihuahua Harness. The short answer is...
