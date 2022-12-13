ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Splash into the New Year at Burien’s annual Polar Bear Plunge Jan. 1

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYDdT_0jh9xBHp00

Photo from the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge by Jana Kleitsch

Burien’s annual Polar Bear Plunge will return to the south beach of Three Tree Point on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Noon, and all are invited.

This annual tradition is meant to help people splash into the New Year and cleanse themselves of negative thoughts, bad vibes, icky hangovers, or just to have a fun, silly start to 2023.

Each year, one costumed participant is chosen by secret judges and awarded the coveted Polar Bear Plunge trophy, which is basically a polar bear sculpture on a piece of local driftwood. Last year’s defending champ was local Blake Olsen, 13, who was dressed in a bright red Santa suit (HINT: a funny costume is great, but so is exuberance and humor…).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqCVM_0jh9xBHp00

The event will be held at the south, public beach of Three Tree Point (map below) at Noon – snow, rain, clouds, wind chill, ice storm or sun – nothing stops us rugged Northwesterners!

TIPS/PRECAUTIONS

Precautions include wearing some kind of footwear to protect your soles from sharp rocks and shells, bringing big towels or blankets for afterwards, as well as plenty of courage, joy and your own support crew.

Below is the raw, live stream video of last year’s plunge that we shared on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (be sure to “Like” us there to get a notification for when we go live)good :

The 2020 plunge (it was canceled in 2021):

And a POV shot showing Shawn Anderson take the 2018 plunge:

A good location to meet before and/or after is at the newly-reopened historic Three Tree Point Store, located at 16957 Maplewild Ave SW. More info here: https://www.threetreepoint.store.

Three Tree Point’s south beach is located at the intersection of Maplewild Ave SW and SW 172nd Street (be sure to get there early though as parking is limited):

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat

Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination

Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
EDMONDS, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Design review: Someday they’ll redevelop the abandoned E Olive Way Starbucks but first they’re building this 7-story mixed-use apartment building across the street

IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR... TO SUBSCRIBE AND KEEP CHS PAYWALL-FREE -- $1/$5/$10. Happy holidays from CHS. We love providing community news at NO COST to thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you enjoy CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep the site available to all. Become a subscriber today at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022

The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy