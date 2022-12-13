Norristown police looking for suspect who allegedly stole package

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in the shooting of a Parking Authority enforcement officer in Frankford. Investigators identified the suspect Wednesday as 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury.Police claim Saulsbury is the man seen in surveillance video near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street on Nov. 25.According to police, Saulsbury lives in the 5600 block of Woodland Avenue.Saulsbury is also a person of interest in a shooting in New York City."The victim in New York, when he sees the same thing, he knocks on the door and he quickly draws the gun and fires into the head and neck area of that individual who goes down almost like our parking authority. It's a horrifying video," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. "His actions are clearly out of control. We're very concerned because of his behaviors."The wounded Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, Tim McKenzie, continues to recover.There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO