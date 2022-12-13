ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown police looking for suspect who allegedly stole package

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pe0zZ_0jh9wvqC00

Norristown Police looking for suspect who allegedly stole package 00:14

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Norristown police are looking for a man wanted for allegedly stealing a package from a home last week. The incident happened at a house on the 1400 block of Green Valley Road.

If you recognize him, you're urged to call Norristown police.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman accused of theft from school denies charges

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman accused of misusing funds at a Christian school where she worked denies the accusations against her, her attorney said in a statement Thursday.Katherine Paprocka, a former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Paprocka, 36, faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the school and businesses that worked with the school.Her attorney Martin Mullaney sent in a statement to CBS Philadelphia Thursday:Katie maintains her innocence...
EAST NORRITON, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police looking for group of men that attempted to steal ATM from West Philly store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a group of men they say tried to steal a store's ATM in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on 60th and Market Street, authorities say.Police say four men tried to take the ATM and then the store's owner started shooting at them.The suspects ran away and no shooting victims have been reported.No arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police issue warrant for man accused of filming men's bathroom at the Exton Mall, second location

EXTON, Pa. - The West Whiteland Police Department has issued a warrant for a man accused of filming two public men's bathrooms over the summer. Earlier this week, the department shared photos of an unidentified bathroom where an unnamed suspect filmed unsuspecting people over the summer. Officials say he also did the same thing inside a food court bathroom at the Exton Mall.
EXTON, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Bucks County woman charged with murder

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A missing Sellersville woman was murdered by her husband, who prosecutors claim killed her in her sleep, dismembered her body and left the remains in a wooded area.Stephen Capaldi has been charged with the third-degree murder of his wife, Beth Capaldi, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.Court records reveal he strangled his wife Beth as she was sleeping, used a pillow to smother her and then moved her body to the basement of their High Street home in Sellersville.Investigators say Capaldi then tried to cover it up by dismembering her body. They say he...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hospitalized, suspect dead in shooting behind Wyomissing medical office

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Just after 8:30 a.m., Wyomissing Police responded to the Berks Center for Digestive Health in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered three people in a rear parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. One was deceased. According to their preliminary...
WYOMISSING, PA
CBS Philly

Man wanted for shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority officer identified by police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in the shooting of a Parking Authority enforcement officer in Frankford. Investigators identified the suspect Wednesday as 39-year-old Termaine Saulsbury.Police claim Saulsbury is the man seen in surveillance video near Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street on Nov. 25.According to police, Saulsbury lives in the 5600 block of Woodland Avenue.Saulsbury is also a person of interest in a shooting in New York City."The victim in New York, when he sees the same thing, he knocks on the door and he quickly draws the gun and fires into the head and neck area of that individual who goes down almost like our parking authority. It's a horrifying video," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. "His actions are clearly out of control. We're very concerned because of his behaviors."The wounded Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, Tim McKenzie, continues to recover.There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

County DA, Police Investigate Collegeville Accident

NORRISTOWN PA – A Tuesday (Dec. 14, 2022) crash in which 21-year-old Collegeville man was critically injured is being investigated by the Collegeville Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said. The accident involving a white Nissan Rogue car, and pedestrian...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
108K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy