NBC Sports

Leicester vs Newcastle live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Two Premier League clubs who hit the World Cup break in winning form look to pick up where they left off when Newcastle United visits Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The visitors arrive...
BBC

Phil Bardsley: Stockport County sign defender, who donates salary to community trust

Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust. The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has played 400 career...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-'Wonders of Wrexham': King Charles meets Hollywood stars at lowly Welsh club

WREXHAM, Wales, Dec 9 (Reuters) - King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory. In cold, brilliant sunshine, Charles joked with the...
BBC

Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.

