Norfolk DA investigating an ‘apparent homicide’ after female body discovered at a home in Stoughton

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO