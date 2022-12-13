ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

Norfolk DA investigating an ‘apparent homicide’ after female body discovered at a home in Stoughton

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

Elderly Victim Barricaded inside Home with Suspect

This morning, December 15th 2022, at approximately 05:15 hours, a 911 call came in reporting that a suspect was barricaded inside an elderly woman’s home at 62 Mount Hope. Boston Police and Boston EMS quickly both responded. When units arrived, the suspect was standing outside in the yard next...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News

DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died in Stoughton crash

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
STOUGHTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police honor trooper Tamar Bucci who was killed in the line of duty in March

“Yesterday, the State Police-Brookfield Barracks honored Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in the line of duty in March, with a memorial plaque in the barracks. The plaque was made by Sgt. Scott Shea’s father, Michael Shea, with the assistance of Kyle Austin. Trooper Bucci’s family was joined by Colonel Christopher Mason and some of her barracks mates and Academy classmates for the unveiling.
BROOKFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy