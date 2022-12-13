Norfolk DA investigating an ‘apparent homicide’ after female body discovered at a home in Stoughton

Read full article on original website
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect to face a judge after being returned to Mass.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man suspected in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month has been returned to Massachusetts and is slated to face a judge on Friday, 25 Investigates has learned. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymout, is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court...
Boston 25 News
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in small building behind Stoughton home
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police are searching for suspect as they continue to investigate the death of a woman who was found dead in a small building in a yard behind a home in Stoughton on Tuesday. Park Street residents were startled to learn a woman was killed in their...
Boston 25 News
Norfolk DA investigating an active crime scene on Park Street in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are investigating an active crime scene on Park Street near 5th St. in Stoughton. Police tweeted out just before 12 p.m. that there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the area...
Two arrested in Auburn for disrupting crime scene of dog stabbed in the head
AUBURN, Mass. — Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home. Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed...
Stoughton murder victim was “working hard to turn her life around,” says her friend
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A friend of the Stoughton murder victim shared photos and memories of 40-year-old Amber Buckner with Boston 25 News. Jessica Ferris says she was stunned when she learned Wednesday that Bruckner died in such a tragic way. “No, I was told she was murdered. And then...
liveboston617.org
Elderly Victim Barricaded inside Home with Suspect
This morning, December 15th 2022, at approximately 05:15 hours, a 911 call came in reporting that a suspect was barricaded inside an elderly woman’s home at 62 Mount Hope. Boston Police and Boston EMS quickly both responded. When units arrived, the suspect was standing outside in the yard next...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
Boston 25 News
WCVB
Parent threatened to harm Concord Public Schools superintendent, police say
CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord resident has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town's public schools district, according to police. In an email obtained by WCVB NewsCenter 5, Concord police Chief Joseph O'Connor did not...
Silver Alert issued for Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions
WEBSTER, Mass. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing couple from Webster who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday night. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m., according to the Webster Police Department. “The Melewskis reportedly...
Man who tried to dive out high-rise window in Boston following discovery of body to face a judge
BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is slated to face a judge on Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
27-year-old woman dies after tractor-trailer crash on Massachusetts Turnpike
CHARLTON, Mass. — A West Springfield woman was killed after a tractor-trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on I-90 westbound at mile marker 85.6 in Charlton around 5:15 p.m. State Police said a 2022 Freightliner truck driven by...
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
Boston 25 News
Police warn of lengthy delays amid investigation involving Amtrak train in New Hampshire
EXETER, N.H. — Commuters are being warned of lengthy delays amid an ongoing investigation involving an Amtrak train in New Hampshire on Thursday. The investigation is unfolding in the area of the railroad tracks on Front Street in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department. A photo from the...
whdh.com
Service temporarily suspended after elderly driver drives down Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say service on a stretch of the Green Line was suspended Wednesday after an 88-year-old Florida resident “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks.”. The driver drove down the tracks between Elliot and Newton Highland MBTA stations. Green Line service had to be...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police honor trooper Tamar Bucci who was killed in the line of duty in March
“Yesterday, the State Police-Brookfield Barracks honored Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in the line of duty in March, with a memorial plaque in the barracks. The plaque was made by Sgt. Scott Shea’s father, Michael Shea, with the assistance of Kyle Austin. Trooper Bucci’s family was joined by Colonel Christopher Mason and some of her barracks mates and Academy classmates for the unveiling.
wgbh.org
Officers with past complaints recertified by state policing commission amid first batch of names released
The state agency charged with creating police certification standards and holding abusive officers accountable released the first tranche of a long-awaited public database of certified officers Monday, which includes some Boston Police officers who have had complaints against them sustained by internal investigators. The names of 18 officers who were...
