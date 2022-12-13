ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cabaret' opens Asolo Repertory Theatre's 64th season

Broadway and Asolo Repertory Theatre favorite Josh Rhodes returns to direct "Cabaret."

The classic musical transports audiences to 1931 Berlin and the dynamic and pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub. As a dark shadow falls over the city and the power of the Third Reich begins to mount, the Klub’s performers and patrons must decide if they’ll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or continue to escape to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret.

Packed with vibrant and beloved songs like “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and, of course, “Cabaret,” this timely masterwork will burst to life on stage.

“'Cabaret' is a thrilling, emotional and brilliant story that shakes your soul,” said Rhodes. “Perfectly written, the show’s themes and ideas still speak to us all, and the exact time we are living in today. I am honored to get the chance to bring this electric piece of theater to Asolo Rep’s audiences.”

Leading the cast are Lincoln Clauss as the Emcee and Iris Beaumier as Sally Bowles, both making their Asolo Rep debut. The cast also features Alan Chandler (Clifford Bradshaw), Kelly Lester (Fräulein Schneider), Philip Hoffman (Herr Schultz), Abby Church (Fräulein Kost) and Blake Price (Ernst Ludwig). The ensemble includes Gabe Amato, Annelise Baker, Emily Bordley, Christian Douglass (Max), Yoni Haller, Leeds Hill, Emily Kelly, Corinne Munsch, Natalia Nieves and Michael Seltzer.

“'Cabaret' is exceptional in the canon of the American musical,” said Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, noting that the show is a hugely popular work of art. “Rivetingly entertaining, it powerfully and urgently connects to what we're living through now. With the incredibly talented Josh Rhodes leading this brilliant young cast, this production will be the jaw-dropping spectacle audiences have come to expect from Asolo Rep.”

"Cabaret" contains mature content and sexual situations.

