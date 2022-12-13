'Deck the Halls' is a family-friendly holiday tradition

Florida Studio Theatre brings children and their families the magic of the holiday season with the latest iteration of "Deck the Halls."

“I love that 'Deck the Halls' is a holiday tradition for families in our community,” said Caroline Saldivar, who is also FST’s director of Children’s Theatre. “It is especially exciting to see children come back year after year and grow up right in front of our eyes in the audience. Our goal has always been to make FST’s Children’s Theatre Series a regular part of families’ lives and to have that at the holidays is just icing on the cake.”

“This year’s rendition of 'Deck the Halls' is going to bring the same joy of the holidays that our audience has experienced over the last few years, but with new musical numbers, new elves, and a new framework,” said Sarah Durham, one of the co-writers of the show.