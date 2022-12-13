Read full article on original website
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!
The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
Amarillo returns to twice-a-week trash pick-up service
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced Thursday that the Solid Waste Department will return to a twice-a-week trash pickup service on Jan. 9. According to a COA news release, COA reverted to a once-a-week trash pick-up service in September after a decrease in staffing members. Since then staff levels have risen […]
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Leaving Amarillo? Here Are The Top Destinations We’re Moving To.
You've heard it. I've heard it. People from Amarillo complaining about the influx of people moving to Yellow City causing all kinds of traffic headaches, longer lines at our favorite places, blah blah blah, and the list goes on. So, when we're finally fed up with people not knowing how to merge on to the highway, where do we go?
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
City of Amarillo and AT&T celebrate groundbreaking project
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and AT&T are set to celebrate a new state-of-the-art fiber internet network. The $24 million dollar project will connect more than 22,000 households in the Amarillo area. They groundbreaking event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.
Kids Incorporated closer to goal for Rockrose Sports Park after The Panhandle Gives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign. Over the past 10 months, Kids Inc. has raised over 55 percent of the money for the Rockrose Sports Park. This comes after Kids Inc raised $1.6 million during the Panhandle...
Amarillo ISD school transforms into a magical winter wonderland
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesa Verde Elementary transforms into a magical winter wonderland for a day. Staff and students of Mesa Verde decorated the entire school with holiday themes in each hall in competition for bragging rights as the best-decorated hallway. This marks the second year of the school’s competition filled with learning and fun […]
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
2nd Annual Christmas in the Sky at Hodgetown happening this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown is set to host its second annual Christmas in the Sky. Last year, a company Christmas party opened Hodgetown to the public, but they had no clue how many people would show up. “I was driving into downtown last year to come and I ran...
Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 retiring after 16 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Alphonso Vaughn is retiring after 16 years. A retirement party was held for him this afternoon at the Santa Fe Building. Vaughn said a project that stands out to him during his time in office is the implementation of the Public Defender Management Assigned Council […]
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
