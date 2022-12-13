ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Three dead as Putin launches 76 missiles at energy infrastructure

Three people are dead after Russia launched more than 70 missiles against energy infrastructure targets, Ukraine officials said. Many people headed for shelters during the morning rush hour to take cover from the latest big attack on vital infrastructure since October, which a Kyiv official described as one of the largest missile barrages since Russia invaded in February.Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is now without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning. It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least...
TheDailyBeast

Japanese Cannibal, Who Was Never Punished for Eating Woman, Dies

A Japanese killer known as the “Kobe Cannibal” who lived as a free man after murdering and eating a young Dutch student has died aged 73. Issei Sagawa died of pneumonia on Nov. 24 and had a funeral attended only by relatives, his brother and friend said in a statement issued by the publisher of a 2019 memoir penned by Sagawa’s brother. While studying in Paris in 1981, Sagawa lured Dutch woman Renée Hartevelt to his apartment, where he fatally shot her in the neck. He then raped her corpse and set about eating different parts of her body over...
The Independent

Holocaust denier does not consent to extradition to France, court told

A Holocaust denier who has been on the run from French authorities does not consent to be extradited to France, a court has heard.Vincent Reynouard, 53, was arrested in Anstruther, Fife, last month and has been in custody since then.The Frenchman was convicted under anti-Nazi laws across the Channel, where he was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021.A preliminary hearing in his extradition case took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, which he was excused from attending.His lawyer, who did not wish to be named, asked for the matter...
AFP

Japanese cannibal who walked free dies age 73

Issei Sagawa, a Japanese murderer known as the "Kobe Cannibal" who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died aged 73. In 1981, Sagawa was studying in Paris when he invited Dutch student Renee Hartevelt to his home.
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
The Guardian

Celebrity chef among suspects in Germany rightwing coup plot

A celebrity gourmet chef whose daughter is the girlfriend of the Real Madrid footballer David Alaba and an ex-police officer once tasked with protecting Jewish communities from terror attacks are among the latest figures to have been linked to the foiled Reichsbürger coup plan in Germany, with further arrests expected as investigations continue.

