A Holocaust denier who has been on the run from French authorities does not consent to be extradited to France, a court has heard.Vincent Reynouard, 53, was arrested in Anstruther, Fife, last month and has been in custody since then.The Frenchman was convicted under anti-Nazi laws across the Channel, where he was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021.A preliminary hearing in his extradition case took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, which he was excused from attending.His lawyer, who did not wish to be named, asked for the matter...

8 DAYS AGO