ktvo.com
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
kyoutv.com
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wanted Ottumwa man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by law enforcement after officers said he was armed with a weapon while trying to escape from being arrested last week. Wapello County law enforcement said Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, is...
KCCI.com
Officer who shot suspected armed robber in Davis County identified
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The officer whoshot a suspected armed robber in Davis County has been named by authorities. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole shot 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Investigators say on Dec. 7, Wapello County law enforcement officers...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/15/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROLS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE DOG CALL, ONE FRAUD, ONE HORSE CALL, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE DEER CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND SIX OTHER CALLS.
KCCI.com
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
ktvo.com
Rollover crash outside Memphis injures teen driver
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen is recuperating after wrecking her car Thursday morning. The one-vehicle crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Scotland County Route MM, two miles south of Memphis. Troopers said a car driven by Rosene Martin, 18, of Memphis, veered off the right side of...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Putnam County Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Multiple arrest warrants landed a Unionville woman in jail Tuesday afternoon. According to the arrest report from Troop B of the Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Unionville resident Rosemary Melsa was arrested at 4:27 P.M. Tuesday on three Putnam County warrants for insufficient funds on a check, failing to register a motor vehicle, and failing to maintain financial responsibility. She was also given a new citation for a seat belt violation.
ktvo.com
Cheryl Rimathe, 87, formerly of Slater, Iowa, Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Cheryl Rimathe, 87, formerly of Slater, Iowa, passed away at the home of her daughter in Powersville, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. She had lived there for about ten years. Cheryl Sue (Horman) Sims Rimathe was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 30, 1935, the daughter of Clifford...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
ktvo.com
Kirksville man accepts plea deal in 2020 death of 17-year-old girl
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man will be spending the next 10 years in prison after taking a plea deal for the 2020 death of a 17-year-old girl. Last week, Shawn Combs, of Kirksville, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Alexia Scott.
ktvo.com
Parent of Ottumwa student speaks out about racism in the district
OTTUMWA, Iowa — For the last two years, an Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) student has endured racial harassment. The Department of Education and the OCSD came up with a resolution on how to prevent racial harassment from happening again in the Ottumwa classrooms. Some Ottumwa parents are skeptical...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE ON SATURDAY
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning. Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets. Just four minutes later,...
ktvo.com
Larry McDonald, 75, of Green City, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Larry McDonald, 75, of Green City, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Larry Victor McDonald was born in Pennville, Missouri, on March 11, 1947, the son of Albert Victor and Marcella May (Shaver) McDonald. He graduated from Green City High School, and he married Clara Mae Gray in Green City on October 29, 1967. The next year Larry entered the United States Army where he served for two years as a cook in Germany. He returned from the service and began a 36-year career working at Con-Agra in Milan, Missouri. He then worked nine years with Smithfield Foods. Larry retired in 2014. He was a lifelong farmer and loved working and being with his cattle. Animals seemed to liked Larry. He was a happy person who never met a stranger. He was friendly and liked to visit with people. Larry didn’t stress about too much in life and was a good man. He liked to walk the fields on his farm and enjoy the outdoors.
ktvo.com
Adair County, MoDOT already preparing for winter road conditions
Northeast Missouri — As the winter weather approaches, MoDOT and Adair County road crews have been preparing for rough road conditions. Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan told KTVO that his team is ready to get to work. He doesn't believe they will have any staffing issues. This couldn't...
ktvo.com
2 'Community Giving Boxes' for hygiene supplies installed in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Many of us take basic hygiene products for granted, but some people could use a helping hand to stock up on them. As part of its group project, the Kirksville Leadership Institute's Class of 2022 came up with the idea of installing two "community giving boxes" in Kirksville.
ktvo.com
Master plan officially in place to make future improvements to Kirksville parks
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Months of planning, reviewing and community open houses have finally paid off for the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department. The master parks plan is finally set and will help lay out the future improvements coming to the city's parks. "We've done a pretty good job of...
