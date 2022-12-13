Larry McDonald, 75, of Green City, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Larry Victor McDonald was born in Pennville, Missouri, on March 11, 1947, the son of Albert Victor and Marcella May (Shaver) McDonald. He graduated from Green City High School, and he married Clara Mae Gray in Green City on October 29, 1967. The next year Larry entered the United States Army where he served for two years as a cook in Germany. He returned from the service and began a 36-year career working at Con-Agra in Milan, Missouri. He then worked nine years with Smithfield Foods. Larry retired in 2014. He was a lifelong farmer and loved working and being with his cattle. Animals seemed to liked Larry. He was a happy person who never met a stranger. He was friendly and liked to visit with people. Larry didn’t stress about too much in life and was a good man. He liked to walk the fields on his farm and enjoy the outdoors.

GREEN CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO