ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

This ‘Amsterdam’ Capsule Collection Mixes Vintage Clothes with Dada-Inspired Jewelry

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

1930s New York City comes to life in a new “Amsterdam” capsule collection with Moda Operandi, which is packed with an eclectic mix of clothes, accessories and jewelry inspired by the aesthetic of David O. Russell’s latest film.

Named the “ Amsterdam Bazaar,” the limited-edition collection serves as a virtual trunk show curated by the film’s costume designer, J.R Hawbaker. In addition to vintage-inspired pieces that look like they could be pulled off the backs of the film’s star-studded cast, the lineup is also rich in Dadaist spirit, which is a defining feature in the film. The assortment includes a reinterpretation of an Art Deco-inspired lariat necklace featured in the film, a film noir-style trench coat worn by Margot Robbie’s Valerie Voze and fascinators and fedoras made by Hollywood hatmaker Baron Hats.

The most extravagent offering in the collection? A $32,000 “Hollywood Style Experience” which will have you work with Hawbaker to produce a one-of-a-kind custom design garment.

Based on the 1933 political conspiracy called The Business Plot, the mystery-comedy follows three friends who witness the murder of a retired U.S. general and become suspects themselves, leading them to uncover an outrageous plot in American history. The movie, which was released in October, is now available to stream on HBO Max and also to purchase on Digital, 4K, Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Check out the complete “Amsterdam Bazaar” collection on Moda Operandi’s website, and shop through a few highlights below:

Laura Cantu Jewelry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbjzT_0jh9wKcf00
Courtesy of Moda Operandi

These stud earrings, made with 24k gold-plated brass and crystal, are inspired by the cinematic motifs in “Amsterdam”,” worn by ” and Valerie Voz’s Art Deco-inspired style.

Laura Cantu Jewelry Eye 24k Gold-Plated Crystal Earrings $115 Buy Now

Viva La Dada Amsterdam 369 Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbOeO_0jh9wKcf00
Courtesy of Moda Operandi

This military jacket is inspired by the character Harold (John David Washington). Made out of an imported wool blend, this sophisticated outer layer features limited-edition details: handcast-brass vintage-patine eye buttons, a handsewn and screened back art patch and four military patch pockets. A hand-stamped screen on the sleeve reads: “The Dream Repeats Itself,” an ode to the heroic 369th WWII U.S Army Regiment represented in the film.

Viva La Dada Amsterdam 369 Jacket $2,800 Buy Now

The Office of Angela Scott Miss Valerie Loafers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1W0H_0jh9wKcf00
Courtesy of Moda Operandi

The Miss Valerie loafers have been specially made by The Office of Angela Scott to replicate Valerie Voz’s Dada-inspired style in the film. The loafers feature a classic Oxford silhouette made from metallic leather, a removable gold-studded kiltie and pinked belt.

The Office of Angela Scott Miss Valerie Leather Oxford Loafer $695

Cambridge Satchel Co. Mini Doctor’s Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coTK7_0jh9wKcf00
Courtesy of Moda Operandi

The traditional doctors bag becomes chic in this mini version from Cambridge Satchel Co. Made from grained calfskin leather, the bag opens up to reveal a soft cotton twill lining and features a a gold-plated latch that securely closes with an adorable lock and key.

Cambridge Satchel Co. Mini Sophie Charm-Detailed Leather Doctor's Bag $700 Buy Now

Augustus Poppleton Jewels 18k Howlite Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBNdn_0jh9wKcf00
Courtesy of Moda Operandi

The “Valerie” necklace is reminiscent of an antique lapel watch, made with an 18k yellow gold frame set with a Burmese ruby.

Augustus Poppleton Jewels Valerie 18k Yellow Gold Ruby, Howlite Necklace $3,800 Buy Now

Augustus Poppleton Jewels Hélice Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrNt6_0jh9wKcf00
Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Augustus Poppleton Jewels Hélice Canterbury 18k Yellow Gold Ring $2,300

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Harry & Meghan‘ Volume II Most Explosive Claims: Prince William ’Bullied‘ the Couple Out of the Royal Family, King Charles ’Lied’ About Them

The second volume of “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary about their experiences with the British Royal Family, has dropped and it’s already making waves in the U.K. One headline describes the final three episodes of the series as “Harry’s all out war on William and Charles” thanks to a series of revelations and accusations the couple make about Harry’s brother, father and their staff. The doc suggests, via interviews with the couple’s friend Lucy Fraser, that the couple’s first royal tour to Australia shortly after their wedding was where things started to go wrong after the Royal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Al Pacino Join Michael Keaton’s ‘Knox Goes Away’

Michael Keaton has assembled a team of acting heavyweights for “Knox Goes Away,” the upcoming noir thriller that he’s producing and directing, as well as taking a leading role. Principal photography has wrapped on the film, but the production is revealing the rest of the stacked ensemble. The cast includes James Marsden (“Westworld”), Marcia Gay Harden (“Mystic River”), Suzy Nakamura (“Avenue 5”), Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”), Ray McKinnon (“Dopesick”), John Hoogenakker (“Teacher“), Lela Loren (“American Gods”) and Al Pacino (oh you know what he’s been in!). Here’s the official description: Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving...
Variety

Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’

After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
Footwear News

Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening

Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection

Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
WWD

Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection

Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy.  Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
Hypebae

EB Denim Delivers '90s-Inspired Winter Collection

Celebrity favorite brand EB Denim has just revealed its ’90s-inspired Winter 2022 collection, turning out familiar, yet refreshed It girl staples in the form of waist-cinching corsets and tube dresses. Worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, the Los Angeles-based fashion label delivers Instagram-worthy ensembles. A...
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Pairs Suede Boots With Sharp Navy Coat To Visit London Charity

Queen Consort Camilla visited the charity Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood, London this morning. The royal learned about the organization’s efforts to develop a female-only provision for the homeless. During the occasion, Camilla wore a dark navy wool coat with a velvet buttoned front. The knee-length piece was layered atop a ruffle-trimmed white blouse, and paired with pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2...
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Variety

Kelsey Harris Continues to Backtrack in Testimony for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s criminal trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion continued in court today with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris back on the stand and cross-examination underway. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta continued her questioning of Harris, whose first-person account had been long-awaited, as Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — during a roadside assault in July 2020. Harris had not made any comments in the two years following the incident. According to Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff, Ta asked Harris at the top of questioning: “What happened between September and today that...
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene celebrates twins’ 8th birthday: See her sweet tribute

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco are eight! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert ’s twins celebrated their eighth birthday on Dec. 10. Doting mom Charlene took to her personal Instagram to commemorate their special day with a touching tribute featuring photos of her son and daughter. ...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Variety

‘Pokémon’ Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum With 2023 Series Featuring Two New Trainers

After Ash Ketchum finally achieved his 25-year goal of becoming World Champion, the “Pokémon” anime will bid farewell to him and his Pikachu and launch an upcoming animated series featuring a new storyline and characters. The new show, which will premiere worldwide in 2023 after “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” ends, will follow dual protagonists Liko and Roy, and also feature the Paldea region’s starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly from the recent video games “Pokémon Scarlet” and “Violet.” “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” will wrap up with 11 special episodes, beginning on Jan. 13, that celebrate Ash’s long journey to become...
Vogue Magazine

After Almost 20 Years in Business, Nili Lotan is Launching Handbags

Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
Hypebae

Playboy Debuts Its Very Own Denim Line

Playboy has launched its first official denim collection in women’s and men’s styles. Originally known for its iconic magazine, which stopped printing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Playboy has strategized to become a larger lifestyle brand by rolling out owned-and-operated collections including its recent lingerie range. The new denim line joins the label’s ongoing growth in consumer products, with designs featuring the iconic bunny logo.
Variety

Variety

93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy