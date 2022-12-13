Read full article on original website
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2023 Kia EV6, Audi A5 earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ ratings
Automakers seem to be figuring out headlight performance faster and faster. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has just announced two more cars that receive the organization's Top Safety Pick+ award due to improved lighting: the 2023 Kia EV6 and 2023 Audi A5. Both cars had top scores for crash...
This Low-Mileage Toyota Mega Cruiser Is a Military Surplus Steal at $55,000
Facebook MarketplaceIf you've ever wanted a Humvee with some Japanese flair, this one's for you—with just 16,000 miles on the clock.
teslarati.com
VW ID.Buzz completes Euro NCAP testing, falls behind in key category
The VW ID. Buzz has passed its Euro NCAP safety testing with flying colors ahead of its market debut next year. Volkswagen’s hotly anticipated VW ID.Buzz is coming to market next year. With thousands already reserved, many will likely be excited to hear that the upcoming vehicle has scored fabulously in its Euro NCAP safety testing. And while these ratings differ from the tests conducted in the United States, they should, at the very least, indicate a certain level of safety.
Ford's Electric Vehicle (EV) Take on Iconic Truck Gets a Huge Honor
While electric cars have been picking up steam and market share for years, 2022 has truly been the year of the electric truck -- the Rivian R1T (RIVN) - Get Free Report, the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV all either dropped or became available for sale within the last 16 months.
US News and World Report
Chrysler Parent Stellantis Recalls 1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Over Tailgate Issue
(Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis said Tuesday it is recalling 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because tailgates may not latch properly and could open while driving. The automaker said the recall covers various 2019 through 2022 model year Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks. The company said it has no...
Experienced Trucker Highlights Every Tesla Semi Design Flaw
The Tesla Semi has finally entered production, and already the revolutionary truck is receiving negative feedback from actual truckers. We've been keeping quiet on the Semi's abilities because we don't have the required truck driving experience to provide a sensible opinion, so the emerging comments from truckers are more than welcome.
lsxmag.com
Diagnosing And Fixing A Misfire In A High-Milage LS Engine
A few weeks ago, we were on the market for a new tow vehicle. Of course, we had a few stipulations that needed to be met while hunting for the perfect tow rig. We wanted it to be a Chevrolet 2500, LS-powered, and within our budget. After looking at Facebook’s Marketplace for a few weeks for a truck, we changed directions slightly. Used truck prices are at an all-time high, leaving us searching for another solution.
Agriculture Online
How to properly ballast tractor tires in 6 steps
While it’s an often overlooked step, ensuring that tractors have the precise ballast is important to achieve optimum traction and reduce soil compaction. “Managing the ballast and tire inflation pressures can maximize traction, minimize compaction, increase the life of the tractor drivetrain, and increase productivity,” says Dave Paulk, manager field technical services at BKT USA, Inc.
