ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Rian Johnson to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFe7a_0jh9wDRa00

Rian Johnson will be honored by Variety with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival .

“The promise of Rian Johnson’s breakthrough neo-noir thriller ‘Brick’ was realized with Johnson’s wickedly smart sci-fi hit ‘Looper’ and breakthrough mainstream success followed with his joining the hallowed ‘Star Wars’ franchise team,” Steven Gaydos, Variety’s executive vice president of content, said in an announcement. “But it’s Johnson’s creation and direction of the sensational ‘Knives Out’ comic crime film series that makes him one of world cinema’s most elegantly accomplished cinema stylists and a worthy heir to Agatha Christie and all the other greats of the ‘whodunit’ genre.”

Johnson is currently promoting his new sequel, “ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ,” a follow-up to his 2019 breakout hit “Knives Out” that features the return of his leading man, Daniel Craig, as the Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc. After a limited theatrical run over the Thanksgiving holiday, “Glass Onion” will debut on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Beyond “Glass Onion,” Johnson is also in post-production on his first TV series, “Poker Face,” another crime investigation yarn that stars Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody and Stephanie Hsu. The mystery series will launch on Peacock in 2023.

Johnson will be honored as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs. The event will take place on Jan. 6, 2023. Baz Luhrmann is set to receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award at the event.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held January 5-16, 2023.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America

Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton.   The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Variety

Sundance Film Festival to Honor Luca Guadagnino With International Icon Award

Director Luca Guadagnino will be making the trek to Park City in January. The filmmaker of “Call Me By Your Name” and “Bones and All” is being honored with Sundance Film Festival’s International Icon Award on opening night. Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro, will kick off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19. Guadagnino will join previously announced honorees of the evening Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell and Nikyatu Jusu. The International Icon Award recognizes “an international auteur who creates distinctive cinematic universes and has made a lasting impact on filmmaking, most notably through a commitment to...
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
Variety

Bill Nighy to Receive Star Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that Bill Nighy will receive the International Star Award, Actor for his performance in “Living.” The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16. “Bill Nighy delivers a tender and moving performance, addressing both the weight of life and death in the masterful film Living,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “For this outstanding accomplishment and triumphant work across his acting career, it is our honor to present the International Star Award, Actor to Bill Nighy.”  “Living,” a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review

NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
Variety

James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Al Pacino Join Michael Keaton’s ‘Knox Goes Away’

Michael Keaton has assembled a team of acting heavyweights for “Knox Goes Away,” the upcoming noir thriller that he’s producing and directing, as well as taking a leading role. Principal photography has wrapped on the film, but the production is revealing the rest of the stacked ensemble. The cast includes James Marsden (“Westworld”), Marcia Gay Harden (“Mystic River”), Suzy Nakamura (“Avenue 5”), Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”), Ray McKinnon (“Dopesick”), John Hoogenakker (“Teacher“), Lela Loren (“American Gods”) and Al Pacino (oh you know what he’s been in!). Here’s the official description: Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving...
Variety

Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’

After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
Variety

Shudder Buys Jennifer Reeder ‘Perpetrator,’ Horror Noir With Kiah McKirnan and Alicia Silverstone (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thrillers and content about the supernatural, has acquired Jennifer Reeder’s “Perpetrator.” The sale comes as the film is set to world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival this February in the Panorama section. “Perpetrator” stars Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”), Christopher Lowell (“My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), Melanie Liburd (“The Idol”), Ireon Roach (“Candyman”), and Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”). It is produced by Gregory Chambet for WTFilms and Derek Bishé for Divide/Conquer. Written and directed by Reeder, “Perpetrator” follows Jonny (McKirnan), an impulsive teenage girl living in a town where young women continue to go...
Deadline

‘The Woman King’s’ Viola Davis Set For Chairman’s Award At Palm Springs Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: The Woman King Just got promoted to Chairman. The Palm Springs International Film Awards has selected Viola Davis as the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for The Woman King. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 16, 2023. The World Premiere of Paramount’s comedy 80 For Brady was named earlier this week as opening night film on January 6. “Whether as an actress or producer, Viola Davis brings powerful stories to the screen. In The...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

‘Harry & Meghan‘ Volume II Most Explosive Claims: Prince William ’Bullied‘ the Couple Out of the Royal Family, King Charles ’Lied’ About Them

The second volume of “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary about their experiences with the British Royal Family, has dropped and it’s already making waves in the U.K. One headline describes the final three episodes of the series as “Harry’s all out war on William and Charles” thanks to a series of revelations and accusations the couple make about Harry’s brother, father and their staff. The doc suggests, via interviews with the couple’s friend Lucy Fraser, that the couple’s first royal tour to Australia shortly after their wedding was where things started to go wrong after the Royal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Kelsey Harris Continues to Backtrack in Testimony for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s criminal trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion continued in court today with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris back on the stand and cross-examination underway. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta continued her questioning of Harris, whose first-person account had been long-awaited, as Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — during a roadside assault in July 2020. Harris had not made any comments in the two years following the incident. According to Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff, Ta asked Harris at the top of questioning: “What happened between September and today that...
IndieWire

See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
Variety

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Lead Nominations for AACTA International Awards

With six nominations apiece, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead the nominations for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ International Awards.  The AACTA International Awards are intended to honor outstanding film and television productions made worldwide in 2022, as determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The awards will be presented virtually on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Australia, or Thursday, Feb. 23 in Los Angeles, just a few weeks before the end of the Oscars campaign. The five best film nominees are: “Banshees,” “Everything,” “Top Gun, Maverick” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and...
Variety

CNN Cancels Stanley Tucci’s ‘Searching for Italy’ After Two Seasons

Stanley Tucci’s travels to Italy have been interrupted. CNN has cancelled “Searching for Italy,” the travel-and-cuisine program that had the actor journeying across Italy to sample food and culture. The series has been an internal favorite at CNN, which had gained traction in the past for a similar documentary program led by Anthony Bourdain.  “Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network, we don’t know,” Tucci told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Tonight Show.” “But yes, I have plans to do season three and more.” A spokeswoman for Raw UK, the...
AFP

Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief

US actor Kristen Stewart will in February  head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
Variety

Golden Globes: Here’s How Many TV Series and Films Were Eligible for the Awards in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content to catch up on this winter awards season? That’s because you’re not wrong, there is a ton to sift through. As the Golden Globes prepares to reveal their nominations on Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has put together a final tally of TV series and motion pictures that were eligible for awards consideration this year — and Variety has those numbers. According to the HFPA, there were 211 series eligible for best TV drama in 2022, and 127 series in the running for best musical or comedy. In the race for limited...
Variety

Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Ryan Coogler and Gina Prince-Bythewood Set for Variety’s Directors on Directors Series

Next week, Variety will premiere its annual Directors on Directors series with conversations between directors of the biggest films of the year.   Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will start off the series, with their video premiering on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. PT on Variety.com and Variety social media channels.   Other Directors on Directors video conversations include:  James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of the Water”) with Robert Rodriguez  Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) with Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”)  Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) with Tyler Perry (“A Jazzman’s Blues”)  Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) with Francis Ford Coppola  Joe...
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.  Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels.   This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
Variety

Nasty Little Man Turns 30: Founder Steve Martin on Working With Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, David Bowie and How Music Publicity Has Changed

The music industry is filled with many high-powered publicity firms, but Nasty Little Man’s might be the most stacked in the business: Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, U2, Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Damon Albarn and Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Iggy Pop, Beck and many more have been clients of the firm over the last 30 years. Artists of this caliber rarely need to do much, if any, press, but under the stewardship of Nasty founder Steve Martin, they have not only found continual new ways to engage with the media but also elevate their profiles at a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads HCA Film Awards Total Nominations With 16

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the 2023 HCA Film Awards with nine nominations including best picture, in addition to the seven HCA Creative Arts nods it received, bringing its total to 16 total noms. Among its massive total are four acting mentions for Michelle Yeoh in best actress, Ke Huy Quan in supporting actor and two supporting actress nods for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin” added seven nominations to its sole mention for best original score, which includes best picture, actor for Colin Farrell and supporting actress for Kerry Condon. The Hollywood Critics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy