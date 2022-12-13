Rian Johnson to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Rian Johnson will be honored by Variety with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival .

“The promise of Rian Johnson’s breakthrough neo-noir thriller ‘Brick’ was realized with Johnson’s wickedly smart sci-fi hit ‘Looper’ and breakthrough mainstream success followed with his joining the hallowed ‘Star Wars’ franchise team,” Steven Gaydos, Variety’s executive vice president of content, said in an announcement. “But it’s Johnson’s creation and direction of the sensational ‘Knives Out’ comic crime film series that makes him one of world cinema’s most elegantly accomplished cinema stylists and a worthy heir to Agatha Christie and all the other greats of the ‘whodunit’ genre.”

Johnson is currently promoting his new sequel, “ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ,” a follow-up to his 2019 breakout hit “Knives Out” that features the return of his leading man, Daniel Craig, as the Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc. After a limited theatrical run over the Thanksgiving holiday, “Glass Onion” will debut on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Beyond “Glass Onion,” Johnson is also in post-production on his first TV series, “Poker Face,” another crime investigation yarn that stars Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody and Stephanie Hsu. The mystery series will launch on Peacock in 2023.

Johnson will be honored as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs. The event will take place on Jan. 6, 2023. Baz Luhrmann is set to receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award at the event.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held January 5-16, 2023.