Rian Johnson to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Rian Johnson will be honored by Variety with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival .
“The promise of Rian Johnson’s breakthrough neo-noir thriller ‘Brick’ was realized with Johnson’s wickedly smart sci-fi hit ‘Looper’ and breakthrough mainstream success followed with his joining the hallowed ‘Star Wars’ franchise team,” Steven Gaydos, Variety’s executive vice president of content, said in an announcement. “But it’s Johnson’s creation and direction of the sensational ‘Knives Out’ comic crime film series that makes him one of world cinema’s most elegantly accomplished cinema stylists and a worthy heir to Agatha Christie and all the other greats of the ‘whodunit’ genre.”
Johnson is currently promoting his new sequel, “ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ,” a follow-up to his 2019 breakout hit “Knives Out” that features the return of his leading man, Daniel Craig, as the Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc. After a limited theatrical run over the Thanksgiving holiday, “Glass Onion” will debut on Netflix on Dec. 23.
Beyond “Glass Onion,” Johnson is also in post-production on his first TV series, “Poker Face,” another crime investigation yarn that stars Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody and Stephanie Hsu. The mystery series will launch on Peacock in 2023.
Johnson will be honored as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs. The event will take place on Jan. 6, 2023. Baz Luhrmann is set to receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award at the event.
The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held January 5-16, 2023.More from Variety
- Bill Nighy to Receive Star Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
- 'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann to Be Honored at Variety's 10 Directors to Watch Brunch at Palm Springs Film Festival
- How 'Knives Out 2' Production Designer Built the 'Glass Onion' Using 350 Sheets of Glass and a Real Onion
- Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects - Shortlist Voting Begins With ‘Avatar 2‘ and ’RRR' Among the Hopefuls
- Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary Feature – 144 Non-Fiction Films Seek Academy Recognition
- 2023 Oscars Predictions: Collective - ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘A Man Called Otto’ Finally Drop; AFI and NBR Boost; Could ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Conquer Best Picture?
Comments / 0