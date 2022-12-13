Read full article on original website
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
WIFR
Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems. Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green...
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
WIFR
“I just need that one person” Roscoe baby in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an unimaginable scenario for every parent, and one that Ashley Chronister never thought she’d be living, after her baby girl Isla, was brought into the world three weeks ago. “She was small, but she looked, otherwise, very healthy,” said Chronister. But a call...
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Illinois bar receives backlash over insensitive Facebook photo
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford bar is receiving blowback after an insensitive photograph taken at the establishment was posted on Facebook. The photo, currently being shared on Facebook, shows Howie Heaton, an owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Rockford, under a chalkboard that reads, “If you have an O/P (order of protection) against your ex- […]
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Did You Know Chicago Really Sets its Train Tracks on Fire?
It's been said that you learn something new every day. I guess this is that thing for me and maybe for you. Did you know that Chicago really does set its train tracks on fire sometimes? It's true and I can explain why if you don't already know. I saw...
Illinois’ Circle K gas stations to offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day. The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total. You can […]
High cost of homemade Christmas cookies a boon for Machesney Park bakery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays typically mark the peak of the baking season when thousands of Stateline residents turn out dozens of Christmas cookies to celebrate. This year will certainly be no different in terms of the amount cookies baked. But, because prices of the ingredients that go into those cookies have skyrocketed, locals […]
