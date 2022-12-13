ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems. Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green...
ROCKFORD, IL
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
ROCKFORD, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home

FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
FRANKFORT, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois bar receives backlash over insensitive Facebook photo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford bar is receiving blowback after an insensitive photograph taken at the establishment was posted on Facebook. The photo, currently being shared on Facebook, shows Howie Heaton, an owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Rockford, under a chalkboard that reads, “If you have an O/P (order of protection) against your ex- […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard

Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
ROCKFORD, IL
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy