Orange Country hardcore unit Stick To Your Guns have announced a series of 20th anniversary shows at the Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA. The group will be playing special sets during four back-to-back shows at the venue, which will run from March 16th to 19th. See the below admat for the particulars on which albums/EPs they will be performing amid that residency.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO