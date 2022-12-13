ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WTAMU researchers receive USDA grant surrounding water, cotton

By Cat Keenan, David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZ4nA_0jh9vUAU00

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that two professors at the university won a grant from the US Department of Agriculture for a project which could decrease the amount of water required to grow cotton in the region.

According to a news release from the university, the USDA’s Ogallala Aquifer program awarded Nathan Howell, the university’s Bell Helicopter Professor of Engineering, and Craig Bednarz, the university’s Stan and Gerry Sigman Professor of Water Resources, a $140,000 grant to investigate manufacturing and using biochar to improve soil health and reduce waste.

“We’re trying to solve two problems at once: The need to find meaningful uses for any large amounts of waste, and the need to make dryland agriculture more viable,” Howell said in the release. “We use (biochar) for water-treatment applications. For instance, you can use biochar to remove dyes that seep into the water supply from clothing manufacturing plants.”

Bednarz said that the research is aimed at seeing if fortifying soil with biochar helps improve water retention, seeing if it works in the field. Officials said over two years, the biochar will be applied to one or two inches of topsoil in a crucible, to see if germination rates improve for cotton seeds along with other benefits.

“When I was younger, growers would take this trash and put it back on the land to reintroduce more organic material to the soil,” Bednarz said in the release. “But that wound up reintroducing weed seed back into the soil, so by and large, it’s just considered a waste product… We’ll take a mountain of gin trash and convert it to biochar to put on the growers’ fields. Biochar is a way to sequester carbon on farms. With concerns about greenhouse gases, this is one way to capture carbon in a more stable form.”

Officials said if germination is increased, yields could increase in this process. At the same time, if water usage is reduced, costs could then decrease as well. Officials said the trials will be conducted at the USDA and the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center’s Agricultural Research Service facility near Bushland and at a research farm near Lubbock.

Another study focused on soil health, water storage and regenerative agriculture methods was recently conducted at the Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center’s Lubbock farm, and presented at the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit. Texas A&M AgriLife Research Associate Professor Katie Lewis discussed the study and findings on the effects of methods such as covering soil, diversifying plants, and keeping living roots growing in fields throughout the year.

For more information, visit West Texas A&M University’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agjournalonline.com

Next farm bill could include forced acreage base update

Changes in the new farm bill will mostly be about money. That was the message from Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, who delivered remarks during the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show. This content is for Print in county – Includes...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU announces new companion animal science program

Update (6:00 p.m.) During Thursday’s announcement, officials with West Texas A&M University announced a new companion animal science program, coming out of a $2.1 million planned gift from WT President Emeritus Russell C. Long and his wife Natrelle Hedrick Long. According to a news release from the university, the new companion animal science program is […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health Department releases weekly flu report for Dec. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties. This comes as the city’s public health department continues to report daily COVID-19 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 53 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,564 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 57 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford Veterinary Clinic breaks ground on new facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Veterinary Clinic (HVC) partnered with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo to begin building an educational facility on Nov. 28. According to an HVC press release, the focus of the facility is providing resources and veterinary services in food-animal and production-animal medicine. HVC said the facility will […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Judge releases ‘findings of fact and conclusions of law’ in Civic Center lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed late Wednesday in the 320th District Court of Potter County, retired Judge William Sowder filed his “findings of fact and conclusions of law” after his final judgment in the litigation surrounding the funding of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex project. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo reports lowest unemployment rate in Texas for November

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the addition of 33,600 jobs in November, officials with the Texas Workforce Commission announced that Texas reached 13,672,900 jobs one year after hitting an all-time high and surpassing the pre-pandemic jobs count. This comes as Amarillo continues to rank as the city with one of the lowest unemployment rates in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo distributes ‘senior citizen support’ ARPA funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Four local nonprofit organizations were recently awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the city of Amarillo, aimed at providing services and support to the city’s senior citizen population.  During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, Catholic Charities, the Family Care Foundation, the United Way of Amarillo and […]
AMARILLO, TX
wtaw.com

Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo utility billing software upgrade complete after delay, payments to be accepted online

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city’s utility billing department is now accepting payments for services after the department’s software upgrade was complete. This comes after the software upgrade by Tyler Technologies caused a delay in water service payment capability. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the upgrade […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes location incentive agreement for Jax Transport, LLC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council unanimously passed a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting, expanding the business’s footprint in Amarillo. According to the transmittal memo which accompanied Tuesday’s city council agenda, the agreement provides Jax Transport, LLC with $3,000,000 […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo College Nursing Holds 100th Pinning Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Amarillo College Nursing Program held the 100th pinning ceremony in the school’s history. The graduating class has more than 100 students. Officials say this class has more graduates than usual. This class includes 26 graduates from the inaugural Rural Nursing Education Consortium. A collaboration with Amarillo College, Frank Philipps College, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Approves Professional Services Agreement

Amarillos City Council approved unanimously for a professional services agreement street improvements in northeast Amarillo. The City awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates for an amount not to go over, 694,100-dollars. It’ll focus on professional engineering services along Southeast 10th Ave. between Ross and Arthur Street. The city also...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Judge Sowder: City Planned to Issue Tax Notes "With As Little Notice and Discussion as Possible"

Judge William Sowder, who ruled in October that Amarillo City Council violated state law by passing anticipation tax notes to fund proposed Civic Center Renovations, issued his “findings of fact and conclusions of law” earlier this week as requested by the city to detail his ruling. Sowder notes in the document that the City’s actions constituted “a plan by the city to ultimately issue tax anticipation notes with the intent to do so with as little notice and discussion as possible.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy