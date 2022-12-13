Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Woman wanted in burglary investigation in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a woman in connection to a burglary investigation. According to the sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Roberta Ann Jones is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Jasper County Circuit Court. Jones is believed to be in Jones...
WTOK-TV
Newton County deputies investigating shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:22 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is in trouble with the sheriff’s department. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. That is basically stealing items that add up to felony charges. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin.
WTOK-TV
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A Newton County man who stood trial this week was found guilty of capital murder and kidnapping by a jury Wednesday. Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house on Pecan Road, leading to her death.
WTOK-TV
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
WDAM-TV
Heidelberg man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty to 4 felonies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man who pleaded guilty to four felony counts was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in 18th District Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson suspended a three-year sentence for felony fleeing and ordered that a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine run concurrently with an eight-year sentence for possession of a weapon by a felon.
kicks96news.com
Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba
KENDRICK L HARRINGTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $0. JORDAN BRYCE HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $10,000. MACEY HOLLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
WTOK-TV
3MA hosts Medical Marijuana informational event in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Meridian had an opportunity Thursday night to become informed about how to get certified for medical marijuana. We take an inside look at the process as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association also known as 3MA hosted an informational event. “Angie Calhoun is the Founder...
wcbi.com
Identity of body found in Noxubee County still unknown
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County investigators are still trying to identify a body found late last week. Coroner R.L. Calhoun said results still have not come in to help identify the remains. Noxubee County deputies got a tip to check a house on Stewart Road this past...
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba
ZACHARY BRIAN ADAMS, 22, of Newton, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600. TONY ANTHONY, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Expired Tag, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disobeying a Police Officer, NCSO. $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $800, $600, $167, $307.
WTOK-TV
Bond issue proposed to repave roads, streets in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A bond issue estimated between $12 million and $15 million was proposed this week to the Meridian City Council for improvements to streets and roads. The breakdown would have $1.5 million for each of the city’s five wards and $5 million for major streets. It’s...
WTOK-TV
An EF-2 Tornado hit Newton County, and an EF-1 hit Sumter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson completed the survey of the damage path in Newton County on Thursday. Based on the damage they observed, the NWS determined that an EF-2 hit the county. The tornado touched down in Jasper County, then it moved through Newton County...heavily impacting the town of Hickory. It eventually lifted as it entered Lauderdale County. The tornado’s max estimate winds were 115mph, and its path was a little more than 25 miles long.
WTOK-TV
AN EF-2 tornado hit Choctaw County, AL on Wednesday evening
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL completed the survey of the damage path in SE Choctaw County, AL on Thursday near Bladon Springs. Based on the damage they observed, the NWS determined that an EF-2 hit the county. The tornado touched down in Washington County, AL before moving into Choctaw County. It eventually lifted before reaching State Landing Road. The tornado’s max estimate winds were 115mph, and its path was a little more than 6 miles long.
WTOK-TV
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined. Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed...
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
WTOK-TV
Storm damage in Newton County
HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) -Trees, fences, roofs, and roads all took a massive hit Wednesday evening out in Newton County as several tornados ripped through the area. Thankfully through the quick response of the residents in Newton County there were no injuries or deaths reported. “So I’m in Newton County right...
kicks96news.com
Speeding and Reckless Driving in Leake
9:19 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the laundry room at Crosscreek Apartments on Red Dog Rd. No fire was reported. 3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Hwy 35 headed towards Carthage.
