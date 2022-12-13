MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson completed the survey of the damage path in Newton County on Thursday. Based on the damage they observed, the NWS determined that an EF-2 hit the county. The tornado touched down in Jasper County, then it moved through Newton County...heavily impacting the town of Hickory. It eventually lifted as it entered Lauderdale County. The tornado’s max estimate winds were 115mph, and its path was a little more than 25 miles long.

