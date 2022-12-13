ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Former Fort Mill teacher accused of uploading child porn, warrant says

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUP8V_0jh9uQkD00

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Fort Mill teacher is accused of uploading a file showing a young girl in a state of “sexually explicit nudity” onto his Google account, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Queen City News.

The arrest warrant stated Timothy Gano Smith uploaded the explicit video to his account on July 19. The video reportedly showed a girl around 10 or 11 years old fully undressing and exposing herself to the camera while appearing to use a laptop.

2 arrested after Facebook Marketplace fridge scam in Union County, deputies say

A York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Queen City News that there was no indication the girl was local but added local victims cannot be ruled out.

Authorities said Smith’s Google account was accessed from his home in Tega Cay.

The sheriff’s office said Smith turned himself in Tuesday morning.

A full news release was expected later Tuesday.

Authorities said Smith formerly taught at Gold Hill Elementary School but switched to Pleasant Knoll Elementary this year.

He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Man had guns, drugs in house

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday. Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road. BE...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Belmont man, 20, faces rape charges in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Belmont man is facing rape charges following an investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Detectives opened an investigation back in August regarding the reported assault, which occurred in 2019, according to the police report. There were two victims. The suspect was identified as Belmont resident Harris […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

SC man indicted for 2020 deadly domestic violence incident

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice announced that a Rock Hill man was recently indicted on multiple charges for a 2020 death. Officials said a federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina, charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine, of Rock Hill, with interstate domestic violence resulting in death; use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence; obstruction of justice and use of fire to commit interstate domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews police discover crash victim had gunshot wound to head

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
MATTHEWS, NC
Queen City News

Georgia inmate convicted of coordinating meth deliveries from Atlanta to NC

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in Georgia was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine Wednesday after he was accused of coordinating shipments of the drug to North Carolina while he was in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said that in 2019, multiple agencies conducted a joint investigation into a drug trafficking […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy