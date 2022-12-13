Former Fort Mill teacher accused of uploading child porn, warrant says

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Fort Mill teacher is accused of uploading a file showing a young girl in a state of “sexually explicit nudity” onto his Google account, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Queen City News.

The arrest warrant stated Timothy Gano Smith uploaded the explicit video to his account on July 19. The video reportedly showed a girl around 10 or 11 years old fully undressing and exposing herself to the camera while appearing to use a laptop.

A York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Queen City News that there was no indication the girl was local but added local victims cannot be ruled out.

Authorities said Smith’s Google account was accessed from his home in Tega Cay.

The sheriff’s office said Smith turned himself in Tuesday morning.

A full news release was expected later Tuesday.

Authorities said Smith formerly taught at Gold Hill Elementary School but switched to Pleasant Knoll Elementary this year.

He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.