Study: Moderna, Merck vaccines could cut melanoma's recurrence by 44 percent

There could be light at the end of the tunnel for individuals battling melanoma cancer. CBS News reported that researchers conducted a study to develop a "potential skin cancer vaccine" from Merck and Moderna, and found some promising results.

According to Reuters , a combination of Moderna's experimental melanoma vaccine and Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda "cut the risk of skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44 percent compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage trial."

Moderna's trial shot uses the same mRNA vaccine technology that has played an integral role in the success of COVID-19 vaccines, and the combination with Keytruda "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer," Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer said in an interview .

There were 157 melanoma patients involved in the ongoing clinical trial, and researchers noted side effects in 14.4 percent of the patients who received the drug-vaccine combo compared to 10 percent of people who were only administered Keytruda, writes Reuters .

CBS notes that the shares of both the pharmaceutical and biotech companies increased on Tuesday after researchers reported a positive outcome of the shots midway through the study.