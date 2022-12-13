ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The league-high 80 players Titans have fielded in 2022

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
We’ve been keeping track of the Tennessee Titans’ players fielded number all season long after they broke the record in 2021, but for much of the year they’ve trailed the Arizona Cardinals — that is, until Monday night.

The Cardinals didn’t field any new players in Week 14, leaving their total at 77. Meanwhile, the Titans passed Arizona after fielding four new players in their embarrassing loss to the Jaguars, bringing the season total up to 80.

The four players responsible for putting the Titans in the top spot in the NFL were outside linebacker Tarell Basham, cornerback John Reid, wide receiver Racey McMath and linebacker Jack Gibbens, all of whom played their first snaps for the Titans in 2022.

And chances are the Titans aren’t done yet as they take a leap forward and continue to approach the NFL record of 91, which they set in 2021.

Tennessee has been busier than ever making roster moves in the wake of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson, including on Monday when they parted ways with Joe Schobert and Ola Adeniyi.

More moves will come, and chances are with the way things have gone for the Titans the past few seasons, more injuries will, too.

Let’s take a trip down (bad) memory lane and take a look at every one of the 80 players Tennessee has fielded in 2022.

Note: Players in bold are no longer with the team, while players in italics are on injured reserve.

Quarterbacks (2)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill: 634 (offense only)

Malik Willis: 140 (offense only)

Running backs (5)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry: 503 (offense only)

Dontrell Hilliard: 317 (117 on special teams)

Hassan Haskins: 264 (194 on special teams)

Trenton Cannon: 22 (special teams only)

Julius Chestnut: 30 (16 on special teams)

Fullbacks (1)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers (11)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods: 624 (35 on special teams)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 602 (8 on special teams, 2 on defense)

Treylon Burks: 261 (21 on special teams)

Kyle Philips: 71 (7 on special teams)

Racey McMath: 28 (6 on special teams)

Cody Hollister: 321 (150 on special teams)

Josh Gordon: 25 (1 on special teams)

Mason Kinsey: 13 (offense only)

C.J. Board: 69 (53 on special teams)

Chris Conley: 65 (11 on special teams)

Dez Fitzpatrick: 5 (offense only)

Tight ends (4)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Geoff Swaim: 558 (107 on special teams)

Austin Hooper: 402 (3 on special teams)

Chigoziem Okonkwo: 459 (194 on special teams)

Kevin Rader: 242 (148 on special teams)

Offensive linemen (10)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 818 (46 on special teams)

LT Taylor Lewan: 69 (5 on special teams)

OL Dillon Radunz: 271 (6 on special teams)

OT Le’Raven Clark: 48 (32 on special teams)

RG Nate Davis: 677 (38 on special teams)

LT Dennis Daley: 744 (46 on special teams)

C Ben Jones: 621 (offense only)

LG Aaron Brewer: 813 (41 on special teams)

OL Corey Levin: 77 (46 on special teams)

OG Jordan Roos: 16 (special teams only)

Defensive linemen (10)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Denico Autry: 477 (30 on special teams)

Jeffery Simmons: 723 (51 on special teams)

Teair Tart: 461 (47 on special teams)

Mario Edwards: 394 (35 on special teams)

Kevin Strong: 283 (55 on special teams)

Sam Okuayinonu: 96 (4 on special teams)

DeMarcus Walker: 340 (42 on special teams)

Da’Shawn Hand: 2 (defense only)

Naquan Jones: 135 (20 on special teams)

Larrell Murchison: 61 (13 on special teams)

Outside linebackers (6)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bud Dupree: 364 (defense only)

Rashad Weaver: 538 (50 on special teams)

Ola Adeniyi: 91 (22 on special teams)

Derrek Tuszka: 33 (17 on special teams)

Wyatt Ray: 18 (defense only)

Tarell Basham: 33 (7 on special teams)

Inside linebackers (8)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

David Long: 740 (defense only)

Zach Cunningham: 201 (11 on special teams)

Joe Schobert: 156 (34 on special teams)

Dylan Cole: 695 (280 on special teams)

Monty Rice: 299 (150 on special teams)

Jack Gibbens: 25 (18 on special teams)

Joseph Jones: 271 (254 on special teams)

Andre Smith: 19 (special teams only)

Cornerbacks (11)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kristian Fulton: 608 (4 on special teams)

Roger McCreary: 933 (34 on special teams)

Tre Avery: 282 (149 on special teams)

Elijah Molden: 87 (5 on special teams)

Terrance Mitchell: 389 (8 on special teams)

Lonnie Johnson: 218 (134 on special teams)

Caleb Farley: 178 (75 on special teams)

Chris Jackson: 29 (5 on special teams)

Greg Mabin: 29 (4 on special teams)

Davontae Harris: 30 (special teams only)

John Reid: 6 (3 on special teams)

Safties (7)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Byard: 889 (11 on special teams)

Amani Hooker: 525 (52 on special teams)

Andrew Adams: 649 (83 on special teams)

Joshua Kalu: 464 (161 on special teams)

Ugo Amadi: 56 (defense only)

A.J. Moore: 5 (special teams only)

Josh Thompson: 57 (special teams only)

Kickers (3)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Randy Bullock: 80

Caleb Shudak: 10

Josh Lambo: 9

Punters (1)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Long snappers (1)

Syndication: The Tennessean

