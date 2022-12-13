Read full article on original website
Farm Progress America, December 16, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the value of migrant workers in agricultural production. He shares the story of one producer in North Carolina and the value of immigrants to his operation beyond simple farm work. The value of these workers coming to the farm for months at a time are important to those U.S. farm families.
Competition, collaboration and convergence equals product-market fit
As consumers and people, we have embraced simple and complex technology to solve problems in our everyday lives. Communication, maps and health analytics for our bodies are just a few examples. The last few years in the swine industry have introduced not only incredible innovation, but a whole novel approach...
Thompson to lead House Agriculture Committee
Representative G.T. Thompson (R-PA) will serve as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee during the 118th Congress. Thompson currently serves as ranking member of the committee. Thompson said in a statement, "I am honored to lead the committee on agriculture and build on the accomplishments of the past two years...
Hydron Energy, Standard Nutrition Company partner on RNG project
Hydron Energy Inc., a cleaner fuel company commercializing a revolutionary gas upgrading solution, has announced a strategic investment by Standard Nutrition Company, a leader in livestock nutrition and management consulting. This partnership and funding will extend in-house manufacturing program and solidify Hydron's focus on commercial opportunities for renewable natural gas.
