ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg Bureau of Police receive over $3 million in state grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will go towards helping the Harrisburg Bureau of Police increase safety for all city residents. The City of Harrisburg received $2.22 million as part of a local law enforcement program. They also...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster man convicted of 2020 homicide

On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, Joshua Luciano of Lancaster was convicted of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Alexander Rivera in East Lampeter Township in 2020. On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, Joshua Luciano of Lancaster was convicted of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Alexander Rivera in East Lampeter Township in 2020.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa back on Nov. 2. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa announced their plans to expand their presence throughout the Midstate, back in June 2022, according to a press release.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Signal out in Monroe Twp. due to overnight crash

10 a.m. UPDATE - The traffic signal on Routes 11/15 at the intersection with Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive is now functioning and traffic movement has been returned to normal. -- Monroe Township, Pa. — The traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 11/15 and Route 1023 (Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive) in Monroe Township, Snyder County, is malfunctioning due to an overnight crash, according to PennDOT. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man convicted on felony drug charges in Cumberland County

A jury in Cumberland County found a man guilty of multiple drug charges stemming from a 2021 search warrant. Man convicted on felony drug charges in Cumberland …. A jury in Cumberland County found a man guilty of multiple drug charges stemming from a 2021 search warrant. Camelback Mountain opens...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for leading police on 100 mph pursuit

Selinsgrove, Pa. — When state police attempted to pull a man over in Snyder County, he fled and drove in excess of 100 mph in a heavily trafficked area. Caleb Timothy Daniels, 18, was arrested after he led police on a chase around 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Cpl. Kyle Whitford of state police at Selinsgrove says Daniels was traveling north on Route 11 in Selinsgrove going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions

WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy