abc27.com
Harrisburg Bureau of Police receive over $3 million in state grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will go towards helping the Harrisburg Bureau of Police increase safety for all city residents. The City of Harrisburg received $2.22 million as part of a local law enforcement program. They also...
Doorbell and porch cameras, license plate readers, laser scanners and gunshot-detecting technology are on the way to Harrisburg after city police received more than $3.3 in grant money, officials announced Thursday. The grants were from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which got the money as a part of...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster man convicted of 2020 homicide
On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, Joshua Luciano of Lancaster was convicted of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Alexander Rivera in East Lampeter Township in 2020.
pahomepage.com
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Waking up to winter weather in NEPA. Waking up to winter weather in NEPA. Plenty of incentives to attend...
WGAL
Two Turkey Hill gas stations hit with robberies this week in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help in identifying the people who robbed two separate Turkey Hill gas stations. Manheim Township police said it happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the store in the 800 block of New Holland Avenue. Police released...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
Gas Explosion Blows Up Home, Injuring Two People In Dauphin County
A struck gas line appears to have leveled a home and injured two people in Dauphin County, according to crews on the scene. A home in the 3200 block of Crest Road near the intersection with Northway Road in Susquehanna Township exploded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to emergency dispatch.
FOX43.com
Drone video of Dauphin County home explosion
Crews were dispatched to a dwelling fire shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Later dispatch reports indicate it was a gas explosion.
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa back on Nov. 2. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa announced their plans to expand their presence throughout the Midstate, back in June 2022, according to a press release.
Three York County EMS services merge to become new First Capital EMS
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — First Capital EMS has combined West York Ambulance Inc., Grantley Fire & EMS and York Regional EMS in a move they say will better assist the area’s emergency response needs. “We service a large population, a large area of York County, which includes West...
Signal out in Monroe Twp. due to overnight crash
10 a.m. UPDATE - The traffic signal on Routes 11/15 at the intersection with Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive is now functioning and traffic movement has been returned to normal. -- Monroe Township, Pa. — The traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 11/15 and Route 1023 (Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive) in Monroe Township, Snyder County, is malfunctioning due to an overnight crash, according to PennDOT. ...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
pahomepage.com
Man convicted on felony drug charges in Cumberland County
A jury in Cumberland County found a man guilty of multiple drug charges stemming from a 2021 search warrant. Man convicted on felony drug charges in Cumberland …. A jury in Cumberland County found a man guilty of multiple drug charges stemming from a 2021 search warrant. Camelback Mountain opens...
New Details Released After Man Found Dead On Farm In Lebanon County
A road in Lebanon County was closed and a coroner was called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers. The man's body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say. State police wer…
abc27.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 causing delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed all lanes on I-81 south in Cumberland County, according to PennDOT. The crash is between exit 37 for PA 233 – Newville and exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street. The accident had closed all...
Man charged for leading police on 100 mph pursuit
Selinsgrove, Pa. — When state police attempted to pull a man over in Snyder County, he fled and drove in excess of 100 mph in a heavily trafficked area. Caleb Timothy Daniels, 18, was arrested after he led police on a chase around 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Cpl. Kyle Whitford of state police at Selinsgrove says Daniels was traveling north on Route 11 in Selinsgrove going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. ...
WGAL
News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions
WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
abc27.com
Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant
LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
