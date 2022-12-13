Read full article on original website
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
iheart.com
The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery
Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
hwy.co
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
wogx.com
Come aboard a Christmas train for a festive tour at this Central Florida farm
Looking for a fun and unique holiday event in Central Florida? You can take your family on a festive train ride through a winter wonderland at the Kirby Family Farm!
NBC Miami
Missing Dog From Texas Found in Florida, Reunited With Owner After 7 Years Apart
Kerry Smith, a photojournalist at NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, was recently reunited with his 12-year-old pup, Jazzy, nearly seven years after she ran away. Jazzy went missing after she was scared by Independence Day fireworks, Smith said. "She could jump over the moon if she wanted to, and she did just...
You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays
Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
theapopkavoice.com
On top of homeowner premiums, policyholders could face a new tab coming soon: Flood insurance
When State Rep. Dianne Hart heard details about a requirement for flood insurance — part of legislation in the special session on property insurance reforms — she saw right away what would happen:. “If I gotta buy flood insurance, that means I have to add a premium to...
wogx.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
9 things every Florida homeowner should know about changes to insurance
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing forward with a bill to reform the state’s property insurance market. Average yearly premiums in our state are up to more than $4,200, triple the national average. However, the proposed changes are not designed to bring rates down. Rather, they’ll give...
This Place In Florida Was Named One Of 2022's Most Fun Cities In The US & It Outranked Miami
It's no secret Florida is a widely popular vacation destination, especially during the winter season. When most people think of coming to the Sunshine State, they think of Miami, but really there are so many great things to do in Orlando and America agrees. Wallethub conducted a study ranking "2022's...
floridapolitics.com
Beginning next year toll roads are half off for some residents, winter snowbirds
A move to reduce the costs for frequent users of mass transit was rejected. Some Florida drivers and even winter snowbirds will see 50% reductions on their toll bills next year after the House voted unanimously to pass a discount plan promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis. SB 6A authorizes the...
WESH
Strong to severe storms expected in Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 Meteorologist Eric Burris takes close look at timeline of storms. Our next big front works in late this morning through the early evening. This front is expected to bring widespread rain and storms, along with a severe weather threat. Most of Central Florida is in a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale today, meaning a “scattered” severe weather threat.
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
These local CEOs earn $10M+
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Four of Central Florida’s largest public companies each pay their CEOs more than $10 million. That data is according to filings to the U.S....
Central Florida woman, her dog rescued after being trapped inside car during crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman and her dog are home safe after a serious crash. Seminole County firefighters had to cut the roof off after their car flipped on its side. The crash happened Monday night near Raymond Avenue and East Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs...
MSNBC
All gestures, all shock opera: DeSantis launches his newest battle
At a Tuesday roundtable, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., formally called on the state Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to investigate whether pharmaceutical companies criminally misled Floridians about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, a position at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 14, 2022.
