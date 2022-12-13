ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Poorest City

Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
FLORIDA STATE
hwy.co

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays

Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Strong to severe storms expected in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 Meteorologist Eric Burris takes close look at timeline of storms. Our next big front works in late this morning through the early evening. This front is expected to bring widespread rain and storms, along with a severe weather threat. Most of Central Florida is in a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale today, meaning a “scattered” severe weather threat.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

These local CEOs earn $10M+

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Four of Central Florida’s largest public companies each pay their CEOs more than $10 million. That data is according to filings to the U.S....
ORLANDO, FL
MSNBC

All gestures, all shock opera: DeSantis launches his newest battle

At a Tuesday roundtable, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., formally called on the state Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to investigate whether pharmaceutical companies criminally misled Floridians about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, a position at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 14, 2022.

