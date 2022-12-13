I told you all that God is the ultimate judge of us all in spite of our wrongdoings he's a forgiving God and not only do he forgive us his Mercy endures forever and he allowed her to go through this so after he delivered her he can use her to help others that's with any one of us who have ever done anything in our life witness to that so continue to pray her strength in the Lord and He will work mightily through the both of them God bless
Standing solidarity to Brittney Grinder. She knows how to beating the odds. Will be praying 🙏 for all the Americans who are captives in prisons around the World 🌍🌎. Especially in Russia 🇷🇺, you won't be forgotten!!! In Jesus Heavenly name, Amen 🛐✝️🙏
Related
Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
How the Brittney Griner Prison Swap Almost Imploded — Until the White House Stopped ‘Ghosting on Families’
‘This is obscene.’ Haitians angered by babies being sent back after reaching Keys on boat
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group
Donald Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, says deal to return Brittney Griner to US was ‘stupid’
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
Brittney Griner released: This is what people are saying on social media about her return to the US
Bus full of migrants arrives outside VP Harris' house
Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
The twin brother of Paul Whelan said Trump was 'not interested' in cases of wrongfully detained Americans: 'Biden administration is much more engaged'
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 49