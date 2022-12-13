ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tanya
2d ago

I told you all that God is the ultimate judge of us all in spite of our wrongdoings he's a forgiving God and not only do he forgive us his Mercy endures forever and he allowed her to go through this so after he delivered her he can use her to help others that's with any one of us who have ever done anything in our life witness to that so continue to pray her strength in the Lord and He will work mightily through the both of them God bless

James Johnson
2d ago

Standing solidarity to Brittney Grinder. She knows how to beating the odds. Will be praying 🙏 for all the Americans who are captives in prisons around the World 🌍🌎. Especially in Russia 🇷🇺, you won't be forgotten!!! In Jesus Heavenly name, Amen 🛐✝️🙏

Related
Vibe

Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support

It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

How the Brittney Griner Prison Swap Almost Imploded — Until the White House Stopped ‘Ghosting on Families’

Late on Tuesday morning, aboard Air Force One, President Joe Biden’s tie was loose and his blazer was off. In the conference room at the back of the plane, Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona stood up and pressed for an urgent answer: When was Brittney Griner coming home? The Congressman had been advocating for the administration to prioritize the case of the wrongfully detained basketball star who played in his neighboring district, after months of what one person familiar with the Russian talks called “dilly-dallying” by a White House that had developed a habit of “ghosting on the families”...
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth

OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, says deal to return Brittney Griner to US was ‘stupid’

Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was detained on bogus espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, hit out at the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
