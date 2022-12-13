NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO