This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Multiple crews respond to trench rescue in Portsmouth
According to Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a trench rescue around 12:22 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Norfolk Rd. at the US Amines property.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide
Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide
WAVY News 10
Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth
Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Lynnhaven Christmas Boat Parade
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 3rd annual Lynnhaven Christmas Boat Parade is taking place Saturday, December 17 at the Long Pointe Marina from 5pm to 6pm. The event is free and for the entire family. We talked to Benjamin Shephard about how this party got started.
WAVY News 10
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway.
WTKR
Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025
NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge
Crews are currently on the scene of an industrial fire in Portsmouth early Friday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Owner of Black-owned Norfolk business calls council’s decision to not renew permit ‘pre-meditated’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a Black-owned restaurant/nightclub on Granby Street whose permit to operate wasn’t renewed Tuesday night by Norfolk City Council calls the decision “pre-meditated” and that he’s being punished over a simple mistake. He shared leaked emails with WAVY on...
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 15-18
You don't have to look far for holiday events this weekend. There are festive events taking place all around Hampton Roads. Take a look to see what is happening in your area.
WAVY News 10
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean View home
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean view home: 'I immediately locked the door and called 911'
Inside look of Hampton Roads' first casino set to open in one month
Hampton Roads' first casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is just one month away from completion. News 3 got an inside look at the casino's interior as it begins to take shape.
WAVY News 10
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
WAVY News 10
Decorative House Lighting All Year Long
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Turns out, decorative lighting isn’t just for the holiday season. When you’re looking to take your outdoor space to the next level, you may want to consider what outdoor lighting can do. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with tips to amp up your outdoor space.
Multiple students, adults involved in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway.
Hampton Roads' first casino holds job fair before they open doors
News 3 crews attended the job fair that's currently underway. The process seems to be easy. Applicants sign in and then they head down the hallway for a group interview.
Blue drop-off mailboxes out of service in Norfolk as Postal Inspectors investigate mail thefts
NORFOLK, Va. — Blue drop-off mailboxes blocked with tape and out of service is a sight people don't want to see when they want to send mail. Two boxes were spotted in the West Ghent area of Norfolk this week. United States Postal Inspectors are encouraging people to reach out to them if they feel their mail was stolen in Norfolk and Hampton.
