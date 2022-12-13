ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Man injured following overnight shooting on High …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Lynnhaven Christmas Boat Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 3rd annual Lynnhaven Christmas Boat Parade is taking place Saturday, December 17 at the Long Pointe Marina from 5pm to 6pm. The event is free and for the entire family. We talked to Benjamin Shephard about how this party got started.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Decorative House Lighting All Year Long

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Turns out, decorative lighting isn’t just for the holiday season. When you’re looking to take your outdoor space to the next level, you may want to consider what outdoor lighting can do. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with tips to amp up your outdoor space.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

