ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Lynx promote Clare Duwelius to general manager

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0QBi_0jh9siT900

Extended: Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve discusses promotion, contract extension 03:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- After giving Cheryl Reeve a promotion to president of basketball operations in November, the Minnesota Lynx have named her replacement as general manager.

The team announced Tuesday Clare Duwelius, previously the assistant general manager, will succeed Reeve.

Clare Duwelius Minnesota Lynx/CBS News

"Clare epitomizes all that the Lynx stand for in her passion, drive, work ethic, commitment, loyalty, and attention to detail," Reeve said. "I look forward to partnering with Clare in her work as General Manager for the Lynx as she continues to make her mark on our franchise."

Duwelius has been with the Lynx for nine seasons, and served as assistant GM for five.

"I could not be more excited for the opportunity to take on this new role with the Minnesota Lynx. Throughout my time with this incredible franchise, I have seen the epitome of hard work, passion, and what it takes to compete at the highest level on and off the court," Duwelius said. "I am thrilled to help continue that legacy and build on the success the Lynx have achieved."

The Lynx tip off the season on Friday, May 19 at home against the Chicago Sky.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner makes first statement since release

Formerly imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner took to Instagram on Friday to post her first statement since being freed after spending 10 months in Russian custody for bringing a small amount of medical hashish oil aboard a flight with her Russian Premier League team. “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months Read more... The post Brittney Griner makes first statement since release appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Minnesota assistant targeted for MAC head coaching job

One piece of PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota could be on the move this off-season. According to multiple reports, running backs coach Kenni Burns is being targeted for the head coaching vacancy at Kent State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a deal is being finalized to bring Burns to Kent State while Adam Rittenberg reported the two sides are working through a deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
108K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy