Lynx promote Clare Duwelius to general manager

MINNEAPOLIS -- After giving Cheryl Reeve a promotion to president of basketball operations in November, the Minnesota Lynx have named her replacement as general manager.

The team announced Tuesday Clare Duwelius, previously the assistant general manager, will succeed Reeve.

"Clare epitomizes all that the Lynx stand for in her passion, drive, work ethic, commitment, loyalty, and attention to detail," Reeve said. "I look forward to partnering with Clare in her work as General Manager for the Lynx as she continues to make her mark on our franchise."

Duwelius has been with the Lynx for nine seasons, and served as assistant GM for five.

"I could not be more excited for the opportunity to take on this new role with the Minnesota Lynx. Throughout my time with this incredible franchise, I have seen the epitome of hard work, passion, and what it takes to compete at the highest level on and off the court," Duwelius said. "I am thrilled to help continue that legacy and build on the success the Lynx have achieved."

The Lynx tip off the season on Friday, May 19 at home against the Chicago Sky.