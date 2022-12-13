ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead at Reading fire scene

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Reading. First responders rushed to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of North Kenhorst Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and the coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
READING, PA
abc23.com

2 Hurt in House Explosion

In State Headlines, Emergency Officials in Dauphin County say 2 people were hurt Tuesday morning when a gas leak caused a home to explode. It happened around 9am Tuesday morning in Susquehanna Township. Police say contractors were working at the home and hit a gas line. When Fire Crews arrived,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Bureau of Police receive over $3 million in state grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will go towards helping the Harrisburg Bureau of Police increase safety for all city residents. The City of Harrisburg received $2.22 million as part of a local law enforcement program. They also...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County death investigation involves criminal trespass; State Police

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Jonestown barracks are conducting the investigation in Bethel Township. First responders have focused their investigation on the 400 block of Freeport Road. On Wednesday evening...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
LANCASTER, PA

