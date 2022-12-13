ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

cenlanow.com

Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish. UPDATE...
NEW IBERIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Trev Faulk has resigned as head football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, effective immediately. Faulk, who led the Knights to the 2022 state championship game in New Orleans, is leaving the team after seven years and four state titles. The school has released a statement in wake...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Reese Scores Career High 32 In LSU’s Win Over Lamar, 88-42

BATON ROUGE —Angel Reese scored a career high 32 points on 13-15 shooting as the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team (10-0) defeated Lamar (4-5) on Wednesday night in the PMAC, 88-42. “I let the game come to me and my teammates do a good job for me,” Reese said.
BATON ROUGE, LA

