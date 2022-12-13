Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet fighting to keep law license
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former Lafayette city court judge Michelle Odinet, who admitted to using racist language in a video captured at her home last December, will try to persuade a judge this week to let her keep her law license. Odinet, who was heard on video using the...
Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue.
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana...
10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia. Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby. “I get down the road...
Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado
UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish. UPDATE...
Baton Rouge, surrounding area business closures due to severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region Wednesday, December 14, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions are announcing closures. A running list of business closures can be found below. Ascension Parish. No official closures...
Baton Rouge Airport’s new partnership expected to bring more than 1,200 jobs to capital area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) is soaring to new heights thanks to a $113 million investment from Burrell Aviation. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards spoke highly of the collaboration, saying, “I really believe it’s going to take this community, this airport, to the next level.”
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Trev Faulk has resigned as head football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, effective immediately. Faulk, who led the Knights to the 2022 state championship game in New Orleans, is leaving the team after seven years and four state titles. The school has released a statement in wake...
Reese Scores Career High 32 In LSU’s Win Over Lamar, 88-42
BATON ROUGE —Angel Reese scored a career high 32 points on 13-15 shooting as the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team (10-0) defeated Lamar (4-5) on Wednesday night in the PMAC, 88-42. “I let the game come to me and my teammates do a good job for me,” Reese said.
