Chicago, IL

Channel 3000

Brewers swing another trade, acquire Wisconsin native Owen Miller from Cleveland

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named and cash. Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers, 51 RBIs, a .301 on-base percentage and .351 slugging percentage in 130 games with the Guardians last season. He primarily played first base but also made appearances at second base and third.
MILWAUKEE, WI

