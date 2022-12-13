ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
Shop local at Austin Flea in South Austin Sunday

The Austin Flea has been featuring local, handmade, and vintage vendors in Austin since 2009. On Sunday, you can shop the small businesses wile enjoying food and drinks at Radio Coffee and Beer. We'll show you a preview of some of the vendors.
