Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'
There’s a moment in the new Netflix series “ The Recruit,” starring Noah Centineo, when his character, Owen, finds himself in the middle of a shootout. As he ducks from a hail of bullets, Owen recognizes one of the people working for the other side as a woman he met in a bar. He momentarily forgets about the life-threatening situation at hand and gives a small wave of acknowledgement to her. The woman responds by shooting at him. How rude! It’s moments like these that make “The Recruit” an atypical CIA drama. Yes, Centineo’s Owen is a CIA employee who finds himself in the field à la Jack Ryan, but instead of immediately knowing what to do and how to defend himself, this CIA employee is an attorney who is immediately in over his head. “That’s a differentiation between our show, ‘The Recruit’ and many other spy genre shows and films,” said Centineo. “Usually, the lead is an accomplished spy, you know, someone that is very experienced and very good at what they do.” Owen, he says, is “fresh out of law school.”
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer, And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here, and I literally can't contain my excitement.
iheart.com
Alan Jackson's First Grandson Is Born — See The Heartwarming First Photo
Alan Jackson’s first grandson has made his arrival!. The legendary country artist’s daughter Ali, the middle of Jackson’s three girls, and her husband Sam welcomed their first child, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, on Tuesday (December 13). Jackson’s arrival was even sweeter this week, as the “Remember When” icon celebrates more than four decades of marriage with his wife, Denise. He shared a heartwarming photo as he and Denise held Jackson: “Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!”
Brixton Academy: Three people fighting for life after crowd ‘crush’ outside Asake gig
Three people are fighting for their lives and five others hospitalised after a suspected crush at a concert in south London. Police have launched an urgent investigation into what happened at Brixton O2 Academy in south London after receiving reports a large number of people were attempting to force entry. Emergency services rushed to the scene and found a number of people with “injuries believed to have been caushed by crushing” on Thursday night.Footage on social media showed huge crowds building up outside the venue and clashes with police. The concert by Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake was cancelled over...
iheart.com
Abbey Road Documentary Premieres This Week
A new documentary about the legendary Abbey Road Studios will premiere this week on Disney+. If These Walls Could Sing tells the story of the iconic London studio used by artists like The Beatles, Elton John, Pink Floyd, Oasis, Lady Gaga, and Adele. The film was directed by Mary McCartney,...
