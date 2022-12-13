Even referees can be eliminated from the World Cup. Following his controversial performance officiating Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands on Friday, Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz was reportedly removed from the 2022 World Cup and will not work any of the tournament’s remaining four games. The Spanish referee, who works in Spain’s La Liga, has already left Qatar, according to Spanish outlet COPE. The VAR (video assistant replay) referees were not punished, however, and will be given the options to work in the remaining matches. Previous 1 of 3 Next Both teams were enraged with Lahoz throughout the match, which saw Argentina blow a...

2 DAYS AGO