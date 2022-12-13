Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions
RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama
Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
World Cup 2022: Is Lionel Messi injured and will he miss the final?
Argentina captain and talisman Messi was clearly struggling throughout his nation's semi-final clash with Croatia
Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe tale of the tape: How Argentina and France stars’ World Cup records compare ahead of final
LIONEL MESSI will pass the baton over to Kylian Mbappe in Sunday's World Cup final. The showpiece meeting between Argentina and France will see one of the greatest to ever do it battle it out with someone who could be mentioned in the same breath as him in 15 years time.
Who Is Olivier Giroud’s Wife? The Couple Once Endured a Public Cheating Scandal
During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fans have been slowly beginning to appreciate soccer player Olivier Giroud’s contributions. The French athlete is over a decade into his career and showed how dedicated he is to his sport at the high-stakes event. Article continues below advertisement. When the World...
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Ref removed from World Cup after controversial Argentina-Netherlands clash
Even referees can be eliminated from the World Cup. Following his controversial performance officiating Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands on Friday, Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz was reportedly removed from the 2022 World Cup and will not work any of the tournament’s remaining four games. The Spanish referee, who works in Spain’s La Liga, has already left Qatar, according to Spanish outlet COPE. The VAR (video assistant replay) referees were not punished, however, and will be given the options to work in the remaining matches. Previous 1 of 3 Next Both teams were enraged with Lahoz throughout the match, which saw Argentina blow a...
World Cup Final Odds: Argentina vs. France prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
It will be the ultimate battle for first place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Argentina meets France, with the French attempting to repeat. It’s time for our World Cup Final odds series as we make an Argentina-France prediction and pick. Argentina is attempting to secure a World...
Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Real Madrid To Use Former Club's Training Center In Bid To Stay Fit Ahead Of January Transfer Window
It has been widely reported that Ronaldo would prefer to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League. But a move back to 14-time European champions Real is not on the cards.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi injury update: Latest on left hamstring issue for Argentina captain ahead of World Cup final
Argentina have advanced to the World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez providing the heroics in front of goal. As they get set to face either France or Morocco in the biggest match the sport has to offer, there is one critical injury situation to follow.
Ex-USMNT star slams Gregg Berhalter for ‘betraying’ Gio Reyna at World Cup
Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez slammed Gregg Berhalter for his treatment of Gio Reyna. After Reyna had reportedly acted out in training before the team’s tournament-opening draw with Wales, which he did not play in, he apologized to the team and agreed with Berhalter that the situation had been resolved and would be kept in house. While speaking at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership following the USMNT’s World Cup exit, however, Berhalter referenced the situation without identifying Reyna by name. Amid wide-scale confusion surrounding Reyna’s lack of playing time at the tournament, it was easy to...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Twitter is going mad about Ally McCoist's commentary during Argentina vs Croatia
Ally McCoist's performance during Argentina vs Croatia was one to rival Lionel Messi's
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0