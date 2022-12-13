ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo makes stunning decision on Portugal future after World Cup exit

While Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his final World Cup game for the Portugal squad, that doesn’t necessarily mean his international playing career is over. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ronaldo is intending to return to the national team for the 2024 EUROs in hopes of leading Portugal to its second consecutive victory at the tournament, Despite his lack of involvement during the later stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is said to be keen on returning to the squad in 2024.
Croatia vs. Morocco: How to watch FIFA World Cup third-place match

After almost a month of soccer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to an end. While most eyes are on the big final between Argentina and France, which could culminate in Lionel Messi finally the only major title missing in his career, there is another game that deserves some attention. Croatia and Morocco will be playing on Saturday in the third-place play-off. While both teams certainly wanted more, this matchup will give them a chance to leave Qatar with a bronze medal.
