Avatar: The Way of Water
The premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 feature Avatar, kicking off the director’s planned franchise run with more films to expand the world of Pandora. So what did critics and early audiences think?. The first Na’vi tale fueled a...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans get hyped up over ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer as Daisy Ridley addresses rumors of Rey’s return to ‘Star Wars’
Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Avatar: The Way of Water First Reactions Released Online
Thirteen years after the original film became the highest grossing movie of all-time and secured a Best Picture nomination, the much talked-about Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is here. To make things even more exciting for the return to Pandora, the James Cameron-directed sequel had its world premiere tonight in London and the first official reactions to the film have made their way online! Audience members from the first screening are calling the sequel a "Never-ending visual spectacle", with others noting it's "easily" better than the first film. Check out the full range of reactions to the new movie below!
Unhappy landings: please Avatar, don’t ever visit Earth!
James Cameron et al seem to have turned round critical opinion on Avatar: The Way of Water at amazing speed, now that a few people have actually seen the movie. A few months back the sequel was being pilloried, now some people seem to think it’s going to be the greatest thing since the invention of mech-armour. But wait until they pull off their next cosmic trick. Yes, according to producer Jon Landau, the Na’vi are coming to Earth!
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
What is Beyoncé planning this weekend in Los Angeles?
Beyoncé has big plans this weekend. The superstar revealed a two-night event in Los Angeles titled, Club Renaissance, but she’s keeping the details under wraps
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer, And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is finally here, and I literally can't contain my excitement.
Pixar movie legend explains why Up is so upsetting
Pixar movies often deliver some of the most upsetting, distressing experiences of your life, which can be a bit of a surprise for anyone expecting a nice, simple animated movie. Well, Lee Unkrich, the director of many great movies for Pixar, has explained why this is. More specifically, Unkrich has...
Star Wars: Princess Leia explained
Princess Leia is a badass, and any statement suggesting otherwise is plain wrong. She acted as one of the central characters in the original Star Wars movie trilogy, subtly subverting the ‘damsel in distress’ trope way back in the 1970s. Played by Carrie Fisher, Leia also returned in...
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT
Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
How to Change FOV in High on Life
Want to change the FOV in High on Life? Here's what you need to know. Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has a new video game out - High on Life. Developed by Squanch Games, High on Life is a new comedic sci-fi adventure that has players traversing the galaxy in a desperate attempt to save the human race. The twist here is that your guns are sentient, ready to question every moral decision and action that you take on your journey.
James Cameron Has Pitched New Films for ‘AVATAR Flight of Passage’ Ride, Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event, and More: Daily Recap (12/8/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Cold-Blooded-Killer Cassian Andor Finally Resurrects Star Wars’ Forgotten Allure
You’d think that the grimey, used future, in a galaxy far far away that’s in a perpetual state of war would create more characters like Cassian Andor. So many heroes in Star Wars are like Luke Skywalker, morally righteous individuals who always take the lawful good path. With the new Disney+ show, Andor, we finally get to see the Rebellion get its hands dirty as it starts to resist Imperial rule. In this Andor reaction, we’re going to talk about how Star Wars’ Andor is finally resurrecting Star Wars' forgotten allure.
CONFIRMED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
We previously reported on a rumor that a new Tree of Life Awakenings projection show themed to “Avatar: The Way of Water” could come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We’re happy to report this has now been confirmed!. For a limited time beginning Dec. 12, the Tree...
BREAKING: BIG Genie+ Changes Finally Announced for Disney World and Disneyland
These changes have not yet taken effect but should roll out soon. Keep following DFB for more Disney World news and updates!. There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago when you went to the parks you could say “Hey, let’s go do this or let’s go eat that.” You could decide which park to attend based on your mood or the weather instead of your apps and schedule. Unfortunately that spontaneity has been replaced with “OK, now we have to go here and now we have to go to this place to eat and we have to place our mobile order now if we want to eat at lunchtime.” Yes, the once fun parks have now become a conglomeration of apps and schedules, fees and reservations. What may have seemed impossible has been achieved, Disney has sucked the fun out of the most magical place on earth.
Disney+ Basic Ad-Supported Tier Arrives At A Familiar Price Point
Until recently, ads in paid streaming services were practically unheard of. Last month, Netflix went live with its more basic, add supported tier. At $6.99, it supports 720p and a slightly more limited library. Competing streaming service Peacock also has an ad-laden tier at $4.99 per month. Ads in streaming services are a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it allows for less expensive streaming (especially helpful given the fact there are already dozens of streaming services). On the other hand, users are now subjected to ads in places where advertisements didn't previously exist.
