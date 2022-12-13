Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Dead River Derby asks for new recruits and support from the community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s women’s premier flat-track roller derby league is looking for new members. It’s called the Dead River Derby and it began in 2012. You can attend a recruitment practice on Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After the recruitment, there will be a bootcamp. Derby members said the bootcamp is tough but also said it’s a fun 10-week program. One team player says the league is also affordable.
WLUC
Marquette Mountain to open this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is set to open this weekend. Folks can start hitting the slopes this Saturday at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the Mountain Shop. There will be multiple runs and one ski lift open. The mountain expects there to be a line for first chair Saturday, so be sure to get there early.
WLUC
Marquette Buick GMC invites families to Santa event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Buick GMC is hosting a special guest Thursday afternoon. Formerly known as Marthaler Buick, the dealership will get a visit from Santa himself from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Along with seeing the jolly man himself, attendees will be given a small gift and free hot chocolate.
WLUC
Rekindle The Spirit holds Renkindle Grand Giveaway
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Chamber of Commerce is once again running its Rekindle Grand giveaway. Organizers said the event’s main goal is to inspire people to shop locally and help small local businesses. From Nov. 24th to Dec. 15th people were able to bring in their...
WLUC
DeVos Art Museum opens NMU senior exhibition
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU students are showcasing their art before graduation. Northern Michigan University’s School of Art and Design’s Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition is on at the DeVos Art Museum. Twelve graduating students are presenting a host of concentrations such as ceramics, digital cinema, drawing/painting and photography.
WLUC
Up North Lodge sleigh rides are back for the holidays
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is once again giving folks a chance to take a sleigh ride through a winter wonderland. The lodge offers rides that are pulled by two horses and lead passengers through wooded land behind the restaurant. The Up North Lodge General Manager, Jesie...
WLUC
Marquette trash stickers now available
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trash bag stickers are now available for the city of Marquette. The city is transitioning away from using city garbage bags. You can find the stickers in Marquette stores including Super One Foods and Tadych’s Marketplace. But Marquette will continue picking up city bags until...
WLUC
Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the rest of this month Provisions MQT in downtown Marquette is holding a winter clothing drive for Room at the Inn. The coffee shop is collecting warm clothes from sweaters and coats to socks and gloves. “I thought it was a way that we could...
WLUC
Courtyards hosts plant swap, cookie decorating
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plant Daddy Ashley held a plant swap Tuesday evening at the Courtyards in South Marquette. It featured a cookie decorating station to celebrate the holidays. Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant swaps monthly and encourages people to come out and meet new friends. She said bringing people...
WLUC
Holiday shipping deadlines in Michigan approach quickly
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With Christmas approaching, a lot of us will be sending and receiving gifts over the next few days. In Marquette, Shipping Shop Sales Associate Alyson Allard said the store has been slower than in previous years, due to a price increase across the board. “That also affects...
WLUC
Giving back during the holiday season with Yoopers United
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to help those in need this holiday season?. Yoopers United is running a “Giving Tree” event to get holiday gifts to those in need. To those who may not know, a giving tree is a Christmas tree with ornaments and tags that members of the community can take.
WLUC
Match on Main grants awarded to Marquette, Hancock businesses
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 35 local small businesses around the state that were awarded the Match on Main grant and two of them are in Marquette and Hancock. Great Northern Title in Marquette and Red Jacket Enterprises LLC in Hancock were each awarded $25,000 through Match...
WLUC
UP Trappers Association donates over $4K to UP State Fair Authority
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Trappers Association has donated $4,133.38 to the U.P. State Fair Authority for the purchase of 50 banquet tables. According to a press release from the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, the tables are a necessity for hosting a multitude of community events and private parties throughout the year at the fairgrounds.
WLUC
Gladstone second-graders donating pajamas to kids in foster care
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone second-grade teacher is encouraging her students to think of others this holiday season. Instead of giving gifts to each other for Christmas, Mrs. Pepin’s class hosts a pajama drive. “People bring pajamas to school from home and then we put them by the...
WLUC
Marquette Choral Society straying from American carols in upcoming Christmas concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wet, heavy snow and wind slam the Upper Peninsula today. Tia Trudgeon requests that you send photos of your house decorated for Christmas as she wants to feature your set-ups on the TV6 Morning News. You can send photos through Facebook or email her at ttrudgeon@wluctv6.com....
WLUC
Crystal Falls Library receives recycled bench donation
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Library received a recycled bench donation to put on display. It’s a Trex Bench from the Iron County Plastic Film Recycling Center. Each bench is made up of 500 pounds of recycled plastic. Seven benches have already been made, and once...
WLUC
Pine Mountain prepares for first winter ski season under new ownership
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Final preparations are being made for Pine Mountain’s Ski Resort ahead of Saturday’s open day. The ownership group Pyramid Global Hospitality completed its purchase of the ski and golf resort in November. “They have a huge portfolio. If you look at Benchmark’s side...
WLUC
Feeding America to host event in Marquette County Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at noon; the pantry is a drive-thru event, so it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Jacobetti Home For Veterans Looking For Clothing, Other Items
Michigan Veteran Homes has published a wish list for each home highlighting much-needed items to support veteran members this holiday season. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for members. Monetary donations can...
WLUC
Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady retires
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette announced Wednesday that Beth Casady, Executive Director, has retired after six years with the organization. Casady joined the Women’s Center board in 2004-2006 and again in 2015, beginning as the E.D. in 2016. In her six years as the...
Comments / 0