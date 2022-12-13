MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s women’s premier flat-track roller derby league is looking for new members. It’s called the Dead River Derby and it began in 2012. You can attend a recruitment practice on Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After the recruitment, there will be a bootcamp. Derby members said the bootcamp is tough but also said it’s a fun 10-week program. One team player says the league is also affordable.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO