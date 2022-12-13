ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary announces transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has found a new home – and a familiar one. Leary announced Tuesday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Leary will return home to Orlando to play for his hometown Knights. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for Gus Malzahn in as many years (Javon Baker in 2021).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment

The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley continues to raid Pac-12 schools for transfers, one of his best moves since joining USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley made noise when they poached some transfer portal players from the Pac-12 last season: Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado, Austin Jones from Stanford, Eric Gentry from Arizona State, and Travis Dye from Oregon. USC grabbed lots of important players who were absolutely essential in the Trojans’ seven-win turnaround from 2021, when they won only four games. If USC hadn’t raided the Pac-12 for elite transfers, the Trojans would not have won 11 games this past season. They probably wouldn’t have won 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

NFL Draft pundits place Smith as a first round pick

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is heading to the NFL and looks to have a good chance to be selected very early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith, who announced on December 2 that he would be entering his name into the NFL Draft, is seeing his name pop up in the first round of NFL mock drafts that have been released recently.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Stetson Bennett says Georgia has ‘the best scout team in America’

Before a press conference featuring all four Heisman Trophy finalists ended on Saturday evening, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had one more thing to say. Bennett and fellow finalists Caleb Williams, Max Duggan and CJ Stroud had been asked about team success and how that success helped propel the players to New York, and Bennett began by discussing his love for his teammates and how much he enjoys watching them play the game. But as the other quarterbacks gave their thoughts on how their teammates set them up for so much individual success, Bennett realized he had left something out.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

