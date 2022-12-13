ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who got out of car after NYC fender-bender could lose leg after being struck by hit-and-run driver

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 2 days ago

A young man who stepped out of his car after a late-night fender-bender on the Cross Island Parkway was struck by a hit-and-run driver and could now lose his leg, authorities said Tuesday.

The 20-year-old man was driving a yellow Ford Escape north on the parkway – approaching Exit 30 for the Long Island Expressway – in Queens when his car and another vehicle struck each other around 11:40 p.m. Monday, cops said.

The young man got out of his car as an off-duty EMT in a Volkswagen pulled over to assist, cops said.

Suddenly, a fourth motorist whizzed by in a white BMW – striking the Volkswagen, which lunged forward and pinned the Ford driver between it and his own vehicle, authorities said.

The BMW driver got out of the car and ran off on foot, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx7BV_0jh9raN800
The man was pinned between two vehicles when another motorist drove by too closely.
Paul Martinka

The 20-year-old driver was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and it appeared that he would lose one of his legs, cops said.

The hit-and-run motorist was still on the run Tuesday morning.

